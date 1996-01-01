Lewis Dot Structures: Ions quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following electron dot structures represents lithium chloride (LiCl)? The correct electron dot structure for LiCl shows Li as Li⁺ (no dots) and Cl as Cl⁻ with eight dots, enclosed in brackets to indicate the ionic bond.

Which of the following are valid ionic Lewis structures? Valid ionic Lewis structures show cations with no valence electrons and anions with a complete octet, both enclosed in brackets with their respective charges.

How many lone pairs are on the central atom in BCl3? In BCl3, the central boron atom has zero lone pairs.

How many lone pairs of electrons are on the Xe atom in XeF6? The xenon atom in XeF6 has one lone pair of electrons.

Which Lewis dot structure correctly represents the ionic compound? The correct Lewis dot structure for an ionic compound shows the cation and anion in brackets, with the cation lacking valence electrons and the anion having a full octet.

Which Lewis electron-dot diagram represents calcium oxide (CaO)? The correct diagram shows Ca²⁺ (no dots) and O²⁻ with eight dots, both in brackets with their charges.