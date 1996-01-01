Lewis Dot Structures: Ions quiz #1 Flashcards
Which of the following electron dot structures represents lithium chloride (LiCl)?
The correct electron dot structure for LiCl shows Li as Li⁺ (no dots) and Cl as Cl⁻ with eight dots, enclosed in brackets to indicate the ionic bond.Which of the following are valid ionic Lewis structures?
Valid ionic Lewis structures show cations with no valence electrons and anions with a complete octet, both enclosed in brackets with their respective charges.How many lone pairs are on the central atom in BCl3?
In BCl3, the central boron atom has zero lone pairs.How many lone pairs of electrons are on the Xe atom in XeF6?
The xenon atom in XeF6 has one lone pair of electrons.Which Lewis dot structure correctly represents the ionic compound?
The correct Lewis dot structure for an ionic compound shows the cation and anion in brackets, with the cation lacking valence electrons and the anion having a full octet.Which Lewis electron-dot diagram represents calcium oxide (CaO)?
The correct diagram shows Ca²⁺ (no dots) and O²⁻ with eight dots, both in brackets with their charges.How many lone pairs of electrons are on the I atom in IF4⁺?
The iodine atom in IF4⁺ has one lone pair of electrons.Which of the following electron dot diagrams correctly represents CaCl2?
The correct diagram shows Ca²⁺ (no dots) and two Cl⁻ ions, each with eight dots, all in brackets with their charges.How many lone pairs of electrons are on the As atom in AsCl3?
The arsenic atom in AsCl3 has one lone pair of electrons.In the best Lewis structure for NO⁺, how many lone pairs are present?
In NO⁺, nitrogen and oxygen share a triple bond, and oxygen has two lone pairs.How many lone electron pairs are in the NH4⁺ ion?
NH4⁺ has no lone pairs on the central nitrogen atom.What is the correct electron dot formula for sodium chloride (NaCl)?
Na⁺ (no dots) and Cl⁻ (eight dots), both in brackets with their charges.Which is the best Lewis structure for the fulminate ion (CNO⁻)?
The best Lewis structure for CNO⁻ has C-N triple bond and N-O single bond, with lone pairs arranged to minimize formal charges, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.Which of the following is a correct Lewis dot diagram for an ionic bond?
A correct diagram shows the cation and anion in brackets, with the cation lacking valence electrons and the anion having a full octet.How many lone pairs are on the central atom of ClF3?
The central chlorine atom in ClF3 has two lone pairs.For the nitrite ion (NO2⁻) structure, how many lone pairs are on the central atom?
In NO2⁻, the central nitrogen atom has one lone pair.Which Lewis structure below correctly represents KCl?
K⁺ (no dots) and Cl⁻ (eight dots), both in brackets with their charges.Which of the following are valid ionic Lewis structures? Drag each item to the appropriate bin.
Valid ionic Lewis structures have cations with no dots and anions with a full octet, both in brackets with their charges.Which of the following represent the Lewis structure for Ca²⁺?
Ca²⁺ is shown as Ca with no dots, enclosed in brackets with a 2+ charge.What is the Lewis structure for Be²⁺?
Be²⁺ is shown as Be with no dots, enclosed in brackets with a 2+ charge.What is the Lewis structure for Fe³⁺?
Fe³⁺ is shown as Fe with no dots, enclosed in brackets with a 3+ charge.What is the Lewis dot structure for MgO?
Mg²⁺ (no dots) and O²⁻ (eight dots), both in brackets with their charges.What is the Lewis dot structure for K2S?
Two K⁺ ions (no dots) and one S²⁻ ion (eight dots), all in brackets with their charges.What is the Lewis dot structure for B2?
B2 is a covalent molecule; each boron shares three electrons, forming a triple bond, with one lone pair on each boron.What is the Lewis structure for barium sulfide (BaS)?
Ba²⁺ (no dots) and S²⁻ (eight dots), both in brackets with their charges.What is the Lewis structure for B²⁺?
B²⁺ is shown as B with no dots, enclosed in brackets with a 2+ charge.Choose the correct Lewis dot diagram for KCl.
K⁺ (no dots) and Cl⁻ (eight dots), both in brackets with their charges.What is the Lewis structure for copper(II) chloride (CuCl2)?
Cu²⁺ (no dots) and two Cl⁻ ions (each with eight dots), all in brackets with their charges.What is the Lewis structure for H3O⁺?
Oxygen is central, bonded to three hydrogens, with one lone pair on oxygen, enclosed in brackets with a positive charge.What is the Lewis structure for NH2⁺?
Nitrogen is central, bonded to two hydrogens, with one lone pair, enclosed in brackets with a positive charge.What is the Lewis structure for ammonia (NH3)?
Nitrogen is central, bonded to three hydrogens, with one lone pair on nitrogen.What is the Lewis structure for K2O?
Two K⁺ ions (no dots) and one O²⁻ ion (eight dots), all in brackets with their charges.What is the Lewis structure for NO2⁺?
Nitrogen is central, bonded to two oxygens with double bonds, no lone pairs on nitrogen, enclosed in brackets with a positive charge.What is the Lewis structure for SF6?
Sulfur is central, bonded to six fluorines, each fluorine has three lone pairs, sulfur has no lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for PBr3?
Phosphorus is central, bonded to three bromines, with one lone pair on phosphorus.What is the Lewis structure for NH4⁺?
Nitrogen is central, bonded to four hydrogens, with no lone pairs, enclosed in brackets with a positive charge.What is the Lewis structure for NO2⁻?
Nitrogen is central, bonded to two oxygens (one double, one single bond), with one lone pair on nitrogen, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for BrO3⁻?
Bromine is central, bonded to three oxygens, with one double bond and two single bonds, lone pairs arranged to minimize formal charges, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for CHO2⁻?
Carbon is central, bonded to one hydrogen and two oxygens (one double, one single bond), with lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for HNO3?
Nitrogen is central, bonded to three oxygens (one double, two single bonds), one oxygen bonded to hydrogen, lone pairs on oxygens.