Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds definitions Flashcards

Lewis Dot Structure A diagram showing the bonding between atoms and the lone pairs of electrons in a molecule.

Valence Electrons Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, determining its ability to bond with other atoms.

Electronegativity A measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond.

Octet Rule A principle stating that atoms tend to bond in a way that gives them eight electrons in their valence shell.

Formal Charge The charge assigned to an atom in a molecule, assuming equal sharing of electrons in bonds.

Single Bond A chemical bond where one pair of electrons is shared between two atoms.

Double Bond A chemical bond where two pairs of electrons are shared between two atoms.

Triple Bond A chemical bond where three pairs of electrons are shared between two atoms.

Lone Pair A pair of valence electrons not shared with another atom and not involved in bonding.

Central Atom The atom in a molecule that is bonded to multiple other atoms, often the least electronegative.

Noble Gas Elements in group 18 of the periodic table, known for having full valence electron shells.

Halogens Elements in group 17 of the periodic table, typically forming single bonds in molecules.

Nonbonding Electrons Electrons in an atom's valence shell that are not involved in forming bonds.

Stability The tendency of a molecule to maintain its structure and resist changes in its electron configuration.