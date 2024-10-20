Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds definitions

Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds definitions
  • Lewis Dot Structure
    A diagram showing the bonding between atoms and the lone pairs of electrons in a molecule.
  • Valence Electrons
    Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, determining its ability to bond with other atoms.
  • Electronegativity
    A measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond.
  • Octet Rule
    A principle stating that atoms tend to bond in a way that gives them eight electrons in their valence shell.
  • Formal Charge
    The charge assigned to an atom in a molecule, assuming equal sharing of electrons in bonds.
  • Single Bond
    A chemical bond where one pair of electrons is shared between two atoms.
  • Double Bond
    A chemical bond where two pairs of electrons are shared between two atoms.
  • Triple Bond
    A chemical bond where three pairs of electrons are shared between two atoms.
  • Lone Pair
    A pair of valence electrons not shared with another atom and not involved in bonding.
  • Central Atom
    The atom in a molecule that is bonded to multiple other atoms, often the least electronegative.
  • Noble Gas
    Elements in group 18 of the periodic table, known for having full valence electron shells.
  • Halogens
    Elements in group 17 of the periodic table, typically forming single bonds in molecules.
  • Nonbonding Electrons
    Electrons in an atom's valence shell that are not involved in forming bonds.
  • Stability
    The tendency of a molecule to maintain its structure and resist changes in its electron configuration.
  • Helium
    A noble gas with a full valence shell of two electrons, serving as a model for hydrogen's electron configuration.