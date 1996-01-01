Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #1 Flashcards
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Which of the following is the correct Lewis valence dot structure for oxygen atom?
The correct Lewis dot structure for an oxygen atom shows six valence electrons as dots around the symbol 'O'.Which of the following do Lewis structures help us understand?
Lewis structures help us understand the arrangement of valence electrons, bonding between atoms, and lone pairs in molecules.Which electron dot diagram shows the bonding between two chlorine atoms?
The correct diagram shows two Cl atoms sharing a pair of electrons (single bond) with each atom having three lone pairs.What is the correct Lewis structure for CO2?
CO2 has a central carbon atom double bonded to two oxygen atoms, with each oxygen having two lone pairs.What is the correct Lewis structure for water (H2O)?
The Lewis structure for H2O has oxygen in the center with two single bonds to hydrogen and two lone pairs on oxygen.How many electron pairs does carbon share in order to complete its valence shell?
Carbon shares four electron pairs (forms four bonds) to complete its valence shell.Which of the following Lewis structures correctly represents CaCl2?
CaCl2 is represented by Ca2+ ion and two Cl- ions, each Cl with eight dots and Ca with none.How many bonding electrons are in the Lewis structure of carbon monoxide (CO)?
CO has six bonding electrons (three bonds between C and O).Which formula uses straight lines to show covalent bonds between atoms?
The structural formula uses straight lines to represent covalent bonds.What is the correct Lewis dot structure for arsenic atom?
Arsenic (As) has five valence electrons shown as dots around the symbol 'As'.How many lone pairs are on the circled atom in the given Lewis structure?
The number of lone pairs depends on the atom and its bonding; for oxygen in water, there are two lone pairs.Which structure below represents a molecule with the correct electron dot formula?
The correct structure shows all atoms with complete octets (except hydrogen) and correct bonding.Which of the following is an acceptable Lewis structure for the diatomic nitrogen molecule (N2)?
N2 is represented by a triple bond between two nitrogen atoms, each with one lone pair.Which electron-dot formula represents H2?
H2 is shown as two H atoms sharing a pair of electrons (single bond).How many electrons (both lone and bond pairs) are shown in the correct Lewis structure of HClO?
HClO has 14 electrons: H (1), Cl (7), O (6); with single bonds and lone pairs on Cl and O.Nitrogen has five valence electrons. What is the correct Lewis structure for a nitrogen atom?
The Lewis structure for nitrogen atom shows five dots around the symbol 'N'.What purpose do Lewis dot structures serve?
Lewis dot structures illustrate valence electrons, predict bonding, and show lone pairs in molecules.Which of the following is the correct Lewis structure of sodium fluoride (NaF)?
NaF is shown as Na+ (no dots) and F- (eight dots around F).What is the correct Lewis structure for O2?
O2 has a double bond between two oxygen atoms, each with two lone pairs.How many lone pairs of electrons are found on the indicated atom?
The number depends on the atom; for oxygen in water, there are two lone pairs.Which is one of the Lewis structures for ozone (O3)?
Ozone has a resonance structure with one double bond and one single bond among three oxygens, with lone pairs.Which of the following represents the Lewis structure for magnesium atom?
Magnesium (Mg) has two valence electrons shown as dots around 'Mg'.Which of the following represents the Lewis structure for nitrogen atom?
Nitrogen (N) has five valence electrons shown as dots around 'N'.Which Lewis structure for formaldehyde (CH2O) is correct?
CH2O has carbon in the center, double bonded to oxygen, and single bonded to two hydrogens; oxygen has two lone pairs.Which of the following represents the Lewis structure for chlorine atom?
Chlorine (Cl) has seven valence electrons shown as dots around 'Cl'.Which is the correct Lewis structure for fluorine atom?
Fluorine (F) has seven valence electrons shown as dots around 'F'.How many unshared electrons does ClO2 have in total?
ClO2 has 14 unshared electrons (lone pairs on Cl and O atoms).Which of the following electron dot diagrams correctly represents HCl?
HCl is shown as H single bonded to Cl, with Cl having three lone pairs.What are the numbers of bonding groups and lone pairs in each case?
Bonding groups are pairs of electrons shared between atoms; lone pairs are non-bonding pairs on atoms.How many bonds or shared pairs of electrons are in a nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) molecule?
NF3 has three single bonds (shared pairs) between N and F atoms.Which of the following Lewis structures is correct?
The correct structure shows all atoms with complete octets (except hydrogen) and correct bonding.What is the total number of electrons shown in this Lewis structure of carbon dioxide (CO2)?
CO2 has 16 electrons in its Lewis structure.Which of the following statements about Lewis structures are correct?
Lewis structures show valence electrons, predict bonding, and help determine molecular shape.Which of the following statements about Lewis structures is false?
A false statement would be that hydrogen always follows the octet rule; hydrogen only needs two electrons.How many double bonds are in the Lewis structure for hydrogen fluoride (HF)?
HF has no double bonds; it has a single bond between H and F.How many single bonds are found in the Lewis structure of germanium disulfide (GeS2)?
GeS2 has two single bonds between Ge and each S atom.Which is the correct Lewis structure for SiF4?
SiF4 has silicon in the center with four single bonds to four fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs.How many electron groups are around the central atom in the Lewis structure below?
Count the number of bonds and lone pairs around the central atom; for CH4, there are four electron groups.How many total valence electrons are used in drawing the Lewis structure of carbon tetrafluoride (CF4)?
CF4 has 32 valence electrons (C: 4, F: 7x4 = 28).What is the Lewis structure for hydrogen chloride (HCl)?
HCl has H single bonded to Cl, with Cl having three lone pairs.