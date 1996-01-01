Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is the correct Lewis valence dot structure for oxygen atom? The correct Lewis dot structure for an oxygen atom shows six valence electrons as dots around the symbol 'O'.

Which of the following do Lewis structures help us understand? Lewis structures help us understand the arrangement of valence electrons, bonding between atoms, and lone pairs in molecules.

Which electron dot diagram shows the bonding between two chlorine atoms? The correct diagram shows two Cl atoms sharing a pair of electrons (single bond) with each atom having three lone pairs.

What is the correct Lewis structure for CO2? CO2 has a central carbon atom double bonded to two oxygen atoms, with each oxygen having two lone pairs.

What is the correct Lewis structure for water (H2O)? The Lewis structure for H2O has oxygen in the center with two single bonds to hydrogen and two lone pairs on oxygen.

How many electron pairs does carbon share in order to complete its valence shell? Carbon shares four electron pairs (forms four bonds) to complete its valence shell.