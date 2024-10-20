Lewis Dot Symbols definitions Flashcards
Lewis Dot Symbols definitions
- Lewis Dot SymbolsDiagrams representing valence electrons of an atom or ion using dots around the element's symbol.
- Valence ElectronsElectrons in the outermost shell of an atom, crucial for chemical bonding and reactivity.
- Main Group ElementsElements in groups 1A to 8A of the periodic table, with valence electrons equal to their group number.
- Transition MetalsElements with valence electrons from both s and d orbitals, group number indicates valence electrons.
- Electron ConfigurationArrangement of electrons in an atom's orbitals, essential for determining valence electrons.
- Core ElectronsElectrons in an atom that are not involved in bonding, represented by the element's symbol.
- Periodic TableA tabular arrangement of elements, where group numbers help determine valence electrons.
- Group NumberNumber assigned to a column in the periodic table, indicating valence electrons for main group elements.
- Electron ShellEnergy level where electrons reside, with valence electrons in the outermost shell.
- Chemical BondingProcess where atoms combine by sharing or transferring valence electrons.
- ReactivityTendency of an element to engage in chemical reactions, influenced by valence electrons.
- NucleusCentral part of an atom containing protons and neutrons, represented by the element's symbol.
- Electron Dot DiagramsVisual representations of valence electrons using dots around an element's symbol.
- s ElectronsElectrons in the s orbital, contributing to the valence electrons in transition metals.
- d ElectronsElectrons in the d orbital, included in the valence electron count for transition metals.