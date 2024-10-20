Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Lewis Dot Symbols definitions Flashcards

Back
Lewis Dot Symbols definitions
1/15
  • Lewis Dot Symbols
    Diagrams representing valence electrons of an atom or ion using dots around the element's symbol.
  • Valence Electrons
    Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, crucial for chemical bonding and reactivity.
  • Main Group Elements
    Elements in groups 1A to 8A of the periodic table, with valence electrons equal to their group number.
  • Transition Metals
    Elements with valence electrons from both s and d orbitals, group number indicates valence electrons.
  • Electron Configuration
    Arrangement of electrons in an atom's orbitals, essential for determining valence electrons.
  • Core Electrons
    Electrons in an atom that are not involved in bonding, represented by the element's symbol.
  • Periodic Table
    A tabular arrangement of elements, where group numbers help determine valence electrons.
  • Group Number
    Number assigned to a column in the periodic table, indicating valence electrons for main group elements.
  • Electron Shell
    Energy level where electrons reside, with valence electrons in the outermost shell.
  • Chemical Bonding
    Process where atoms combine by sharing or transferring valence electrons.
  • Reactivity
    Tendency of an element to engage in chemical reactions, influenced by valence electrons.
  • Nucleus
    Central part of an atom containing protons and neutrons, represented by the element's symbol.
  • Electron Dot Diagrams
    Visual representations of valence electrons using dots around an element's symbol.
  • s Electrons
    Electrons in the s orbital, contributing to the valence electrons in transition metals.
  • d Electrons
    Electrons in the d orbital, included in the valence electron count for transition metals.