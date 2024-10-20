Lewis Dot Symbols definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Lewis Dot Symbols Diagrams representing valence electrons of an atom or ion using dots around the element's symbol.

Valence Electrons Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, crucial for chemical bonding and reactivity.

Main Group Elements Elements in groups 1A to 8A of the periodic table, with valence electrons equal to their group number.

Transition Metals Elements with valence electrons from both s and d orbitals, group number indicates valence electrons.

Electron Configuration Arrangement of electrons in an atom's orbitals, essential for determining valence electrons.

Core Electrons Electrons in an atom that are not involved in bonding, represented by the element's symbol.

Periodic Table A tabular arrangement of elements, where group numbers help determine valence electrons.

Group Number Number assigned to a column in the periodic table, indicating valence electrons for main group elements.

Electron Shell Energy level where electrons reside, with valence electrons in the outermost shell.

Chemical Bonding Process where atoms combine by sharing or transferring valence electrons.

Reactivity Tendency of an element to engage in chemical reactions, influenced by valence electrons.

Nucleus Central part of an atom containing protons and neutrons, represented by the element's symbol.

Electron Dot Diagrams Visual representations of valence electrons using dots around an element's symbol.

s Electrons Electrons in the s orbital, contributing to the valence electrons in transition metals.