11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lewis Dot Symbols
Lewis Dot Symbols represent the outer shell electrons of an element.
not lewis dot symbols, sometimes referred to as electron dot diagrams, are diagrams that represent the valence electrons, often atom or ion. Now, when we talk about valence electrons, we look at it in terms of main group elements versus transition metals. Now for main group elements, the elements that are groups 1 88 a. The number of valence electrons that they possess is equal to their group number. So, for example, if we're looking at aluminum, Lewin was in Group three A. So would have three valence electrons for transition metals. It's a bit different for them. It's the number of valence. Electrons equals There s plus D electrons. So just remember, when we're looking at an element in trying to determine its number of valence electrons, you first have to look at it as being either a main group element or a transition metal
Lewis Dot Symbols Example 1
here in states which element will possess the most valence electrons, Not one of them. I already gave away. Remember, Aluminum is in group three A. So it has three valence electrons. Now, if we look, we have sulfur, calcium, hydrogen and bro me. None of them are transition metals. So we don't have to worry about the number off S or D electrons that they possess. They're all main groove elements. So look on your periodic table and see what group do they belong to? Sulfur is in group six A. So it has six violence. Calcium is in group two ways. What has to valence? Electrons? Hydrogen is in group one A. So it has one valence electrons. And then finally bro means in group seven A. So it has seven valence electrons. So we see that, bro. Mean is the one that has the most valence electrons at seven
Lewis Dot Symbols
So let's take a look at the rules for drawing a lewis dot symbol. First thing we need to realize is that we have our element symbol. So here hydrogen is H. Aluminum is a L. And then we have our surrounding dots in red. Now we're going to see there are some exceptions to this, but the vast majority of the surrounding dots or red we need to realize here is that when we're talking about our elements symbol, it represents that elements nucleus as well as its core electrons. And we'll say those core electrons are green. The surrounding dots represent the valence electrons for that particular element. Now, if we take a look, we see that lithium is in group one A. Since the main group element, it has one Valence electron, which is represented by this one, died. If we look at carbon, Carbon is the main group element. It's in Group four A. So it has four dots around it. Now the way we tend to do it is we add our first dot here at the top, and as we add more and more dots, we start adding them clockwise. So here goes one for beryllium. Boron has three. So we had one here and carbon has forced. We had another one here. When we get to nitrogen now we start pairing them up. And that's how we draw our lewis dot electrons. Now, if we take a look at hydrogen and helium, their electrons are green, which means that they represent their core electrons. Remember, hydrogen and helium Onley have one electron shell because they have that one electron shell, You could say it represents their core electrons or even their valence electrons. Okay, so they're a little bit of an exception to what we're accustomed to seeing If we take a look at our transition metals. Remember, we said for transition metals, we look at their S and D electrons to determine the number of valence electrons. So if we look here at titanium, it's electron configuration is are gone for us to three d to it would have four valence electrons total for matting the S and D electrons. Now you need to remember the rules that we went over in terms of electron configurations to know what I'm talking about. If you haven't, I highly suggest you go back and take a look at electron configurations If we look. If we look at manganese, manganese will be are gone for us to three d five. So that would be seven valence electrons. But, Jules, what if I don't want to do the electron configuration? Well, you don't necessarily have to, because here's a trick. The number of valence electrons for these transition metals. You can determine them by looking at their group number. So three B is Group three. Group one B is Group 11. These numbers here also correspond to the number of valence electrons each of the transition metals have. So if you don't wanna waste your time in writing out the electron configuration of, Let's Say, for example, zinc zinc is in Group 12, which also equals the number of valence electrons. Because if we look, we have to s electrons plus 10 D electrons, which adds up to 12. So just remember these little key things when it comes to the electron dot symbols for each one of these elements from the periodic table
Lewis Dot Symbols Example 2
here. We're told to draw the lewis dot symbol for the following element. Tillery in now, Step zero tells us to identify if the element is a main group element or a transition metal. Tillery, um, itself is in group six A making it a main group element. So we're gonna start off by writing Toe Leary. Um, t Step one tells us to place one valence electron at a time on the four sides of the element, and we're gonna start from the top of the element and move clockwise. Tillery, Um, sentence in group six A has six valence electrons. We're gonna have the first one here. Step two tells me to continue adding electrons, pairing them up until you have reached the appropriate number of valence electrons. So 12 34 I still have two more to draw. So keep going. Clockwise five six. Step three tells me if you are given an eye on placing in brackets and put its charge in the upper right corner. Remember, a cat ion is a positive ion. We get those by removing electrons, so we'd have to start removing these valence electrons for an anti on, which is a negative ion. You would be gaining electrons, so you'd be adding those electrons here to delirium is not an ion and has no visible charge. No positive or negative charge present. So this would simply be our answer here. It would just be delirium with our six dots.
5
Problem
Draw the Lewis Dot symbol for the following ion:Co+
A
B
C
D
6
Problem
Draw the Lewis Dot symbol for the following ion: Cd2+
A
B
C
D
7
Problem
Draw the electron-dot symbol for the following ion:P3–
A
B
C
D
