Ligands definitions Flashcards

Ligands definitions
  • Ligands
    Molecules or ions acting as Lewis bases, donating lone pairs to metal cations.
  • Lewis Base
    An electron pair donor in a chemical reaction.
  • Metal Cation
    A positively charged metal ion that acts as a Lewis acid.
  • Lewis Acid
    An electron pair acceptor in a chemical reaction.
  • Neutral Ligands
    Ligands with no charge, such as ammonia, water, and carbon monoxide.
  • Anionic Ligands
    Negatively charged ligands like hydroxide ion, halogens, and cyanide ion.
  • Adduct
    The product formed when ligands bind to a metal cation.
  • Ammonia
    A neutral ligand with a lone pair that can be donated to a metal cation.
  • Carbon Monoxide
    A neutral ligand where carbon donates a lone pair to a metal cation.
  • Hydroxide Ion
    An anionic ligand with a negative charge, donating a lone pair.
  • Cyanide Ion
    An anionic ligand with a negative charge on carbon, donating a lone pair.
  • Thiocyanate Ion
    An anionic ligand with a negative charge, donating lone pairs to metal cations.
  • Cadmium Ion
    A metal cation that can form adducts with ligands like water.
  • Halogens
    Group 7A elements that can act as anionic ligands.
  • Oxygen
    A neutral ligand where either atom can donate a lone pair to a metal cation.