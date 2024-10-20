Ligands definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Ligands Molecules or ions acting as Lewis bases, donating lone pairs to metal cations.

Lewis Base An electron pair donor in a chemical reaction.

Metal Cation A positively charged metal ion that acts as a Lewis acid.

Lewis Acid An electron pair acceptor in a chemical reaction.

Neutral Ligands Ligands with no charge, such as ammonia, water, and carbon monoxide.

Anionic Ligands Negatively charged ligands like hydroxide ion, halogens, and cyanide ion.

Adduct The product formed when ligands bind to a metal cation.

Ammonia A neutral ligand with a lone pair that can be donated to a metal cation.

Carbon Monoxide A neutral ligand where carbon donates a lone pair to a metal cation.

Hydroxide Ion An anionic ligand with a negative charge, donating a lone pair.

Cyanide Ion An anionic ligand with a negative charge on carbon, donating a lone pair.

Thiocyanate Ion An anionic ligand with a negative charge, donating lone pairs to metal cations.

Cadmium Ion A metal cation that can form adducts with ligands like water.

Halogens Group 7A elements that can act as anionic ligands.