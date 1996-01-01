24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Ligands
1
concept
Ligand Types
2m
2
example
Ligands Example
1m
3
concept
Ligand Reaction
1m
4
example
Ligands Example
40s
5
ProblemProblem
Determine the charge of the metal cation in the given adduct product below:
A
+1
B
0
C
–2
D
+3
E
+2
6
ProblemProblem
Determine the type of ligand connected to the calcium ion.
A
Neutral
B
Anionic
C
Cationic
D
Not enough information given.
7
ProblemProblem
Determine the overall charge of the adduct when the aluminum ion combines with 2 bromides and 1 chlorides.
A
+1
B
0
C
–2
D
–1
E
+2
