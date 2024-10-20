Skip to main content
Limiting Reagent quiz Flashcards

Limiting Reagent quiz
  • What is a limiting reagent in a chemical reaction?
    A limiting reagent is the reactant that is completely consumed first and determines the maximum amount of product that can be formed.
  • How do you identify the limiting reagent in a chemical reaction?
    Perform stoichiometry for each reactant to calculate the amount of product each can produce; the reactant yielding the least amount of product is the limiting reagent.
  • What is the theoretical yield in a chemical reaction?
    The theoretical yield is the maximum amount of product that can be formed from a chemical reaction, determined by the limiting reagent.
  • What happens to the excess reagent in a chemical reaction?
    The excess reagent is the reactant that remains after the completion of the chemical reaction.
  • Why is understanding the limiting reagent important in chemical processes?
    Understanding the limiting reagent is essential for predicting reaction outcomes and optimizing the use of materials.
  • Which of the following is a limiting nutrient for plant growth? Water, nitrogen, carbon, oxygen.
    Nitrogen is a limiting nutrient for plant growth.
  • Which of the following elements is most likely to limit primary production in freshwater lakes? Nitrogen, phosphorus, carbon, oxygen.
    Phosphorus is most likely to limit primary production in freshwater lakes.
  • Which of the following limiting factors would be directly affected by a drought? Water availability, sunlight, temperature, soil nutrients.
    Water availability would be directly affected by a drought.
  • Which of the following is not an example of a density-dependent limiting factor? Disease, competition, predation, natural disaster.
    Natural disaster is not an example of a density-dependent limiting factor.
  • What is the role of stoichiometry in determining the limiting reagent?
    Stoichiometry is used to calculate the amount of product each reactant can produce, helping to identify the limiting reagent.