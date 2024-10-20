Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions definitions Flashcards

Back
Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions definitions
1/12
  • Crystal Field Splitting Energy
    The energy difference between two sets of d orbitals in a complex ion, influencing electron arrangement.
  • Low-Spin Complex
    A complex where electrons fill lower energy orbitals first, resulting in paired electrons and diamagnetic properties.
  • High-Spin Complex
    A complex where electrons occupy higher energy orbitals, leading to unpaired electrons and paramagnetic properties.
  • Diamagnetic
    A property of a substance with all electrons paired, resulting in no net magnetic moment.
  • Paramagnetic
    A property of a substance with unpaired electrons, resulting in a net magnetic moment.
  • Square Planar Geometry
    A molecular shape associated with large crystal field splitting energy, leading to low-spin, diamagnetic complexes.
  • Tetrahedral Geometry
    A molecular shape associated with small crystal field splitting energy, leading to high-spin, paramagnetic complexes.
  • Degenerate Orbitals
    Orbitals that have the same energy level, often seen in high-spin complexes with small splitting energy.
  • d Orbitals
    The five orbitals in transition metals that are split into different energy levels in complex ions.
  • Hund's Rule
    A principle stating that electrons fill degenerate orbitals singly before pairing up.
  • Metal Cation
    A positively charged metal ion that forms the central part of a complex ion.
  • Ligands
    Molecules or ions that donate electron pairs to a metal cation in a complex ion.