Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions definitions Flashcards

Crystal Field Splitting Energy The energy difference between two sets of d orbitals in a complex ion, influencing electron arrangement.

Low-Spin Complex A complex where electrons fill lower energy orbitals first, resulting in paired electrons and diamagnetic properties.

High-Spin Complex A complex where electrons occupy higher energy orbitals, leading to unpaired electrons and paramagnetic properties.

Diamagnetic A property of a substance with all electrons paired, resulting in no net magnetic moment.

Paramagnetic A property of a substance with unpaired electrons, resulting in a net magnetic moment.

Square Planar Geometry A molecular shape associated with large crystal field splitting energy, leading to low-spin, diamagnetic complexes.

Tetrahedral Geometry A molecular shape associated with small crystal field splitting energy, leading to high-spin, paramagnetic complexes.

Degenerate Orbitals Orbitals that have the same energy level, often seen in high-spin complexes with small splitting energy.

d Orbitals The five orbitals in transition metals that are split into different energy levels in complex ions.

Hund's Rule A principle stating that electrons fill degenerate orbitals singly before pairing up.

Metal Cation A positively charged metal ion that forms the central part of a complex ion.