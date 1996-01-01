24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions
Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions
Low-Spin Complexes are associated with large Δ values and High-Spin Complexes are associated with small Δ values.
Finding tetrahedral and square planar geometries helps to determine the low vs high spin of complexes.
Determine if the following complex ion is either paramagnetic or diamagnetic: [CoF4]2–.
Paramagnetic
Diamagnetic
Cannot be determined