Which three major types of intramolecular chemical bonds are found in main group elements? Metallic, covalent, and covalent network bonding are the three major types.

What type of bonding is characteristic of metals in the main group elements? Metals typically exhibit metallic bonding.

Which type of bonding is most common among nonmetals? Nonmetals most commonly form covalent bonds.

What type of bonding do metalloids generally display? Metalloids generally display covalent network bonding.

Which main group element is a nonmetal but forms covalent network bonds? Carbon is a nonmetal that forms covalent network bonds.

What are two examples of carbon's covalent network structures? Diamond and graphite are two examples of carbon's covalent network structures.