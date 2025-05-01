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Which three major types of intramolecular chemical bonds are found in main group elements? Metallic, covalent, and covalent network bonding are the three major types. What type of bonding is characteristic of metals in the main group elements? Metals typically exhibit metallic bonding. Which type of bonding is most common among nonmetals? Nonmetals most commonly form covalent bonds. What type of bonding do metalloids generally display? Metalloids generally display covalent network bonding. Which main group element is a nonmetal but forms covalent network bonds? Carbon is a nonmetal that forms covalent network bonds. What are two examples of carbon's covalent network structures? Diamond and graphite are two examples of carbon's covalent network structures. Which metalloids do NOT possess covalent network bonding? Tellurium and astatine do not possess covalent network bonding. How do the boiling and melting points of covalent network elements compare to other elements? Covalent network elements have the greatest overall boiling and melting points among periodic table elements. Are transition metals included when discussing main group element bonding types? No, transition metals are not included; only main group elements are considered. What is the typical bonding type for elements in the blue region of the periodic table? Elements in the blue region (nonmetals) typically form covalent bonds. What is the typical bonding type for elements in the red region of the periodic table? Elements in the red region (metals) typically exhibit metallic bonding. What is the typical bonding type for elements in the green region of the periodic table? Elements in the green region (metalloids) typically exhibit covalent network bonding. Why is carbon considered an exception among nonmetals regarding bonding types? Carbon is an exception because it forms covalent network bonds, unlike most nonmetals. Do tellurium and astatine follow the typical bonding pattern for metalloids? No, tellurium and astatine do not possess covalent network bonding like other metalloids. Which types of chemical bonds are NOT the focus in this lesson about main group elements? Ionic bonds and transition metal bonding are not the focus; only metallic, covalent, and covalent network bonds are discussed.
Main Group Elements: Bonding Types quiz
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Main Group Elements: Bonding Types
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