Main Group Elements: Density definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Main Group Elements Elements in groups 1, 2, and 13-18 of the periodic table, excluding transition metals.

Density A measure of mass per unit volume, often used to compare the compactness of substances.

Diatomic Elements Elements that naturally exist as molecules composed of two atoms, such as H2, N2, and O2.

Polyatomic Elements Elements that naturally exist as molecules composed of more than two atoms, like P4 and S8.

Hydrogen Bonding A strong type of dipole-dipole interaction occurring between molecules containing hydrogen bonded to a highly electronegative atom.

Periodic Trend Patterns observed in the periodic table, such as density trends within groups and periods.

Standard Pressure A pressure of 1 atmosphere, used as a reference point for measuring gas properties.

Standard Temperature A temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, used as a reference point for measuring substance properties.

Monoatomic Elements Elements that exist as single atoms in their natural state, unlike diatomic or polyatomic elements.

Volume The amount of space occupied by a substance, influencing its density when combined with mass.

Mass The quantity of matter in a substance, used in calculating density with volume.

Phases of Matter The distinct forms that different states of matter take on, namely solids, liquids, and gases.

Exceptions Instances where general rules or trends do not apply, such as water's density anomaly.

Hydrogen The lightest element, often found as a diatomic gas (H2) under standard conditions.