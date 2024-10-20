Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Main Group Elements: Density definitions Flashcards

Back
Main Group Elements: Density definitions
1/15
  • Main Group Elements
    Elements in groups 1, 2, and 13-18 of the periodic table, excluding transition metals.
  • Density
    A measure of mass per unit volume, often used to compare the compactness of substances.
  • Diatomic Elements
    Elements that naturally exist as molecules composed of two atoms, such as H2, N2, and O2.
  • Polyatomic Elements
    Elements that naturally exist as molecules composed of more than two atoms, like P4 and S8.
  • Hydrogen Bonding
    A strong type of dipole-dipole interaction occurring between molecules containing hydrogen bonded to a highly electronegative atom.
  • Periodic Trend
    Patterns observed in the periodic table, such as density trends within groups and periods.
  • Standard Pressure
    A pressure of 1 atmosphere, used as a reference point for measuring gas properties.
  • Standard Temperature
    A temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, used as a reference point for measuring substance properties.
  • Monoatomic Elements
    Elements that exist as single atoms in their natural state, unlike diatomic or polyatomic elements.
  • Volume
    The amount of space occupied by a substance, influencing its density when combined with mass.
  • Mass
    The quantity of matter in a substance, used in calculating density with volume.
  • Phases of Matter
    The distinct forms that different states of matter take on, namely solids, liquids, and gases.
  • Exceptions
    Instances where general rules or trends do not apply, such as water's density anomaly.
  • Hydrogen
    The lightest element, often found as a diatomic gas (H2) under standard conditions.
  • Bromine
    A main group element that is a liquid at room temperature and standard pressure.