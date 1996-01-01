23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals
Main Group Elements: Density
Which of the following diatomic molecules would be expected to have the greatest density?
A
Chlorine
B
Selenium
C
Bromine
D
Iodine
E
Argon
List the following elements in order of decreasing density under standard conditions:
a) Magnesium, Mg
b) Bromine, Br
c) Calcium, Ca
d) Barium, Ba
e) Hydrogen, H
A
d > a > c > b > e
B
d > c > a > e > b
C
e > b > c > a > d
D
e > c > b > d > a
E
a > c > b > e > c