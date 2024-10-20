Mass Defect definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Mass Defect Difference between predicted mass of an isotope and its actual nuclear mass due to energy conversion.

Predicted Mass Sum of the masses of all subatomic particles in an element before isotope formation.

Nuclear Mass Actual mass of an isotope's nucleus, found on the periodic table as atomic mass.

Subatomic Particles Constituents of an atom, including neutrons, protons, and electrons.

Neutron Subatomic particle with a mass of 1.00866 amu, found in the nucleus.

Proton Subatomic particle with a mass of 1.00727 amu, found in the nucleus.

Electron Subatomic particle with a mass of 0.00055 amu, orbiting the nucleus.

Atomic Mass Unit Unit of mass equal to 1.66 x 10^-27 kilograms, used for subatomic particles.

First Law of Thermodynamics Principle stating energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed.

Energy Conversion Process where mass lost during isotope formation is transformed into energy.

E=mc^2 Einstein's equation relating mass and energy, allowing conversion between the two.

Isotope Variant of an element with a specific number of neutrons and protons in the nucleus.

Mass Number Total number of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus.

Atomic Mass Mass of an atom, typically found on the periodic table, representing nuclear mass.