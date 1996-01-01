21. Nuclear Chemistry
Mass Defect
1
concept
Calculating Predicted Mass
1m
2
example
Mass Defect Example
1m
3
concept
Energy-Mass Conversion
4m
4
example
Mass Defect Example
3m
5
concept
Calculating Mass Defect
55s
6
example
Mass Defect Example
3m
7
ProblemProblem
Calculate the mass defect (in mg) for the following isotope. (1 neutron = 1.00866 amu, 1 proton = 1.00727 amu, & 1 electron = 0.00055 amu).
14C
A
3.1789 x 10–22 mg
B
1.9837 x 10–22 mg
C
1.0294 x 10–20 mg
D
1.5123 x 10–21 mg