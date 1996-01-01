Mass Defect quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the equivalent binding energy (Eb) corresponding to the mass defect of an atom of 18 8O (oxygen-18)?

To find the equivalent binding energy (Eb) for the mass defect of an atom of 18 8O, first calculate the predicted mass by summing the masses of its subatomic particles: 8 protons (1.00727 amu each), 10 neutrons (1.00866 amu each), and 8 electrons (0.00055 amu each). Subtract the actual nuclear mass (which can be estimated using the nuclear mass equation if not given) from the predicted mass to get the mass defect (Δm). Then, use Einstein's equation, E = Δm × c², to convert the mass defect to energy. This energy is the binding energy (Eb) that holds the nucleus together.