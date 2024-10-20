Mass Percent definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Mass Percent A measure of the concentration of an element in a compound, expressed as a percentage of the total mass.

Weight Percent Another term for mass percent, indicating the proportion of an element's mass in a compound.

Element A substance consisting of atoms with the same number of protons, contributing to a compound's mass percent.

Compound A chemical substance composed of two or more elements, whose mass percent can be calculated.

Molar Mass The mass of one mole of a substance, used in calculating mass percent.

Grams A unit of mass used to express the mass of elements and compounds in mass percent calculations.

Percent Composition The percentage by mass of each element in a compound, determined using mass percent.

Stoichiometry The calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions, often involving mass percent.

Chemical Makeup The composition of a substance, analyzed using mass percent to determine element proportions.