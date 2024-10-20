Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Mass Percent definitions Flashcards

Back
Mass Percent definitions
1/10
  • Mass Percent
    A measure of the concentration of an element in a compound, expressed as a percentage of the total mass.
  • Weight Percent
    Another term for mass percent, indicating the proportion of an element's mass in a compound.
  • Element
    A substance consisting of atoms with the same number of protons, contributing to a compound's mass percent.
  • Compound
    A chemical substance composed of two or more elements, whose mass percent can be calculated.
  • Molar Mass
    The mass of one mole of a substance, used in calculating mass percent.
  • Grams
    A unit of mass used to express the mass of elements and compounds in mass percent calculations.
  • Percent Composition
    The percentage by mass of each element in a compound, determined using mass percent.
  • Stoichiometry
    The calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions, often involving mass percent.
  • Chemical Makeup
    The composition of a substance, analyzed using mass percent to determine element proportions.
  • Product Formation
    The creation of chemical products, where mass percent aids in understanding reactant contributions.