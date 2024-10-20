Mass Percent definitions Flashcards
Mass Percent definitions
- Mass PercentA measure of the concentration of an element in a compound, expressed as a percentage of the total mass.
- Weight PercentAnother term for mass percent, indicating the proportion of an element's mass in a compound.
- ElementA substance consisting of atoms with the same number of protons, contributing to a compound's mass percent.
- CompoundA chemical substance composed of two or more elements, whose mass percent can be calculated.
- Molar MassThe mass of one mole of a substance, used in calculating mass percent.
- GramsA unit of mass used to express the mass of elements and compounds in mass percent calculations.
- Percent CompositionThe percentage by mass of each element in a compound, determined using mass percent.
- StoichiometryThe calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions, often involving mass percent.
- Chemical MakeupThe composition of a substance, analyzed using mass percent to determine element proportions.
- Product FormationThe creation of chemical products, where mass percent aids in understanding reactant contributions.