3. Chemical Reactions
Mass Percent
Mass Percent is the percentage of a particular element within a compound.
Mass Percent
1
concept
Mass Percent Concept
38s
Was this helpful?
here. We're going to say that mass percent, also known as weight percent, is the percentage of a given element in a compound. Now we're gonna stay here. It deals with the Moller Mass in grams of the selected element and one more of the compound. So this translate to say that mass percent equals the mass or grands of an element divided by the grams off the compound used and then multiplying that by 100. Using this helps us to determine the percent composition of any particular element within a given compound.
2
example
Mass Percent Example
1m
Was this helpful?
here, it says to calculate the mass percent of carbon within sodium carbonate, So sodium carbonate is N a to C 03 We're looking for the mass percent off carbon, so that means we're gonna need the grams of carbon over the grams of the compound itself. Times 100. Alright, so sodium carbonate has within it to sodium one carbon and three oxygen's. We're gonna multiply them each by their atomic masses from the periodic table. So sodium is 22.99 g, carbon is 12.1 g and oxygen is g. So multiplying them out, we get 50 45.98 g, 12.1 g and 48 g. Add them all together. That comes out to 105.99 g. Take those numbers. So for carbon, it's Mass is 12 01 and for the compound itself, it's 105.99 So we do 12.1 divided by 105.99 When we do that, we get 11.3% as the mass percent of carbon within sodium carbonate
3
Problem
Determine the percent composition of nitrogen and oxygen with nitrogen dioxide, NO2.
Was this helpful?
Additional resources for Mass Percent
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (69)
- Rubbing alcohol is a 90% (by mass) solution of isopropyl alcohol, C3H8O, in water. How many moles of isopropyl...
- Glycine, an amino acid used by organisms to make proteins, is represented by the following molecular model. ...
- What is the percent composition by mass of Mn in potas-sium permanganate, KMnO4? (LO 3.10) (a) 22.6% (b) 34.8...
- Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (e) dioxin, C12H4Cl4O2
- Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (f) penicillin, C16H18N2O4S.
- Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (c) acetaminophen, C8H9NO2
- Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (b) isopropyl alcohol, C3H8O
- Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (a) vanillin, C8H8O3
- Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: (a) hydrogen in methane,...
- Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: (f) carbon in sucrose, ...
- Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: (e) oxygen in the insec...
- Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: (d) nitrogen in epineph...
- Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: (c) sulphur in magnesium...
- Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: (b) oxygen in vitamin E,...
- Based on the following structural formulas, calculate the percentage of carbon by mass present in each compoun...
- Calculate the percentage of carbon by mass in each of the compounds represented by the following models: (a)
- What is the percent composition of cysteine, one of the 20 amino acids commonly found in proteins? (Gray = C, ...
- (a) Calculate the mass percentage of Na2SO4 in a solution containing 10.6 g of Na2SO4 in 483 g of water.
- A compound whose empirical formula is XF3 consists of 65% F by mass. What is the atomic mass of X?
- The compound XCl4 contains 75.0% Cl by mass. What is the element X?
- Calculate the number of moles of solute present in each of the following aqueous solutions: (c) 124.0 g of a s...
- An aqueous NaCl solution is made using 112 g of NaCl diluted to a total solution volume of 1.00 L. Calculate t...
- An aqueous KNO3 solution is made using 72.5 g of KNO3 diluted to a total solution volume of 2.00 L. Calculate ...
- Silver nitrate solutions are often used to plate silver onto other metals. What is the maximum amount of silve...
- A dioxin-contaminated water source contains 0.085% dioxin by mass. How much dioxin is present in 2.5 L of this...
- A sample that weighs 25.12 g contains 6.022 * 10^23 particles. If 25.00% of the total number of particles are ...
- Lead is a toxic metal that affects the central nervous system. A Pb-contaminated water sample contains 0.0011%...
- Propenoic acid, C3H4O2, is a reactive organic liquid that is used in the manufacturing of plastics, coatings, ...
- Iron metal can be produced from the mineral hematite, Fe2O3, by reaction with carbon. How many kilograms of ir...
- Describe how to prepare each solution from the dry solute and the solvent. c. 125 g of 1.0% NaNO3 solution by ...
- A solution is prepared by dissolving 20.2 mL of methanol (CH3OH) in 100.0 mL of water at 25 °C. The final volu...
- Calculate the mass percent composition of carbon in each carbon-containing compound. c. C2H2
- Calculate the mass percent composition of carbon in each carbon-containing compound. d. C2H5Cl
- Calculate the mass percent composition of carbon in each carbon-containing compound. a. CH4
- Calculate the mass percent composition of nitrogen in each nitrogen-containing compound. c. NO2
- Calculate the mass percent composition of nitrogen in each nitrogen-containing compound. a. N2O
- Most fertilizers consist of nitrogen-containing compounds such as NH3, CO(NH2)2, NH4NO3, and (NH4)2SO4. Plants...
- Iron in the earth is in the form of iron ore. Common ores include Fe2O3 (hematite), Fe3O4 (magnetite), and FeC...
- Copper(II) fluoride contains 37.42% F by mass. Calculate the mass of fluorine (in g) in 55.5 g of copper(II) f...
- Silver chloride, often used in silver plating, contains 75.27% Ag by mass. Calculate the mass of silver chlori...
- The iodide ion is a dietary mineral essential to good nutrition. In countries where potassium iodide is added ...
- Li-ion batteries used in automobiles typically use a LiMn2O4 cathode in place of the LiCoO2 cathode found in m...
- Saline solution used in hospital contains 0.9% sodium chloride by mass. Calculate the number of grams of sodiu...
- Urea, a substance commonly used as a fertilizer, has the for-mula CH4N2O. What is its percent composition by m...
- Calculate the mass percent composition of each of the following substances. (b) Acetaminophen, a headache reme...
- Calculate the mass percent composition of each of the following substances. (a) Malachite, a copper-containing...
- Calculate the mass percent composition of each of the following substances. (c) Prussian blue, an ink pigment:...
- Calcium is an essential nutrient in our body. It is important for bone health. Four common calcium-containing ...
- (b) Hemoglobin, the oxygen-carrying protein in red blood cells, has four iron atoms per molecule and contains ...
- A compound, Na2Cr2Ox, where x is unknown, is analyzed and found to contain 39.70% Cr. What is the value of x?
- Water softeners often replace calcium ions in hard water with sodium ions. Since sodium compounds are soluble,...
- When magnesium metal is burned in air (Figure 3.6), two products are produced. One is magnesium oxide, MgO. Th...
- A mixture of FeO and Fe2O3 with a mass of 10.0 g is con-verted to 7.43 g of pure Fe metal. What are the amount...
- A copper wire having a mass of 2.196 g was allowed to react with an excess of sulfur. The excess sulfur was th...
- The nitrogen in sodium nitrate and in ammonium sulfate is available to plants as fertilizer. Which is the more...
- Element X, a member of group 5A, forms two chlorides, XCl3 and XCl5. Reaction of an excess of Cl2 with 8.729 g...
- Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of ...
- Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of e...
- Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of ...
- Pure gold is usually too soft for jewelry, so it is often alloyed with other metals. How many gold atoms are i...
- The karat scale used to describe gold alloys is based on mass percentages. (b) If an alloy is formed that is 5...
- The karat scale used to describe gold alloys is based on mass percentages. (a) If an alloy is formed that is 5...
- Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of ...
- A metal (M) forms a compound with the formula MCl3. If the compound contains 65.57% Cl by mass, what is the id...
- A metal (M) forms an oxide with the formula M2O. If the oxide contains 16.99% O by mass, what is the identity ...
- A phosphorus compound that contains 34.00% phosphorus by mass has the formula X3P2. Identify the element X.
- A particular brand of beef jerky contains 0.0552% sodium nitrite by mass and is sold in an 8.00-oz bag. What m...
- Phosphorus is obtained primarily from ores containing calcium phosphate. If a particular ore contains 57.8% ca...
- The mass percent of an element in a compound is the mass of the element (total mass of the element’s atoms in ...