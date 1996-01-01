Mass Percent quiz #1 Flashcards
What percent of testosterone (C19H28O2) is carbon?
Calculate the mass percent of carbon by dividing the total mass of carbon atoms in C19H28O2 by the molar mass of the compound, then multiply by 100.What is the percent composition of bromine in the compound NaBr?
Divide the mass of bromine in NaBr by the molar mass of NaBr and multiply by 100 to get the percent composition.What is the approximate percent by mass of potassium in KHCO3?
Find the mass of potassium in KHCO3, divide by the molar mass of KHCO3, and multiply by 100.What is the percent composition of carbon in a compound?
Divide the total mass of carbon in the compound by the compound's molar mass and multiply by 100.What is the percent by mass of potassium in KMnO4?
Divide the mass of potassium in KMnO4 by the molar mass of KMnO4 and multiply by 100.What is the percent by mass of carbon in C10H14N2?
Divide the mass of carbon in C10H14N2 by the molar mass of the compound and multiply by 100.What is the percentage of sodium present in sodium hydrogen carbonate (NaHCO3)?
Divide the mass of sodium in NaHCO3 by the molar mass of NaHCO3 and multiply by 100.What is the percentage composition of CF4?
Calculate the mass percent of each element by dividing the mass of each element in CF4 by the molar mass of CF4 and multiplying by 100.What is the percent by mass of magnesium in MgO?
Divide the mass of magnesium in MgO by the molar mass of MgO and multiply by 100.What is the percent composition of Mg in the compound Mg3(PO4)2?
Divide the total mass of magnesium in Mg3(PO4)2 by the molar mass of the compound and multiply by 100.What is the percent by mass of hydrogen in NH3 (gram formula mass = 17.0 grams)?
Divide the mass of hydrogen in NH3 by 17.0 grams and multiply by 100.How do you calculate the percent by mass of each element in a compound?
Divide the mass of each element by the total mass of the compound and multiply by 100.What is the percentage of oxygen in a compound?
Divide the mass of oxygen in the compound by the total molar mass and multiply by 100.What is the mass percentage of carbon in codeine?
Divide the mass of carbon in codeine by the molar mass of codeine and multiply by 100.What is the percent composition by mass of sulfur in sulfate?
Divide the mass of sulfur in the sulfate ion by the total mass of the ion and multiply by 100.What is the mass percentage of each element in the compound Al2O3?
Divide the mass of each element in Al2O3 by the molar mass of Al2O3 and multiply by 100.How do you determine the percent composition of a compound?
Calculate the mass percent of each element by dividing its mass by the total mass of the compound and multiplying by 100.What percent of silver is contained in sterling silver?
Sterling silver is typically 92.5% silver by mass.What percentage of Earth's water is fresh water?
About 2.5% of Earth's water is fresh water.What is the percentage of sodium (Na) in a formula unit of sodium hydrogen carbonate (NaHCO3)?
Divide the mass of sodium in NaHCO3 by the molar mass of NaHCO3 and multiply by 100.An oxide of iron has the formula Fe3O4. What mass percent of iron does it contain?
Divide the total mass of iron in Fe3O4 by the molar mass of Fe3O4 and multiply by 100.What is the percent by mass (or percent composition) of chlorine in FeCl3?
Divide the total mass of chlorine in FeCl3 by the molar mass of FeCl3 and multiply by 100.What is the mass percent of oxygen in aluminum oxide (Al2O3)?
Divide the mass of oxygen in Al2O3 by the molar mass of Al2O3 and multiply by 100.What is the percentage of iron in iron(III) chloride (FeCl3)?
Divide the mass of iron in FeCl3 by the molar mass of FeCl3 and multiply by 100.What is the percent by mass of sulfur in aluminum sulfate?
Divide the total mass of sulfur in aluminum sulfate by the molar mass of the compound and multiply by 100.Which one of the following has the smallest mass percent of fluorine in the compound?
Compare the mass percent of fluorine in each compound by dividing the mass of fluorine by the compound's molar mass and multiplying by 100.What is the percent composition of silicon dioxide (SiO2)?
Divide the mass of silicon and oxygen in SiO2 by the molar mass of SiO2 and multiply by 100 for each element.What is the percent composition of carbon monoxide (CO)?
Divide the mass of carbon and oxygen in CO by the molar mass of CO and multiply by 100 for each element.What percent of FeO is iron?
Divide the mass of iron in FeO by the molar mass of FeO and multiply by 100.What is the percent by mass of sulfur in sulfur dioxide (SO2)?
Divide the mass of sulfur in SO2 by the molar mass of SO2 and multiply by 100.What is the mass percent of carbon in oxalic acid?
Divide the mass of carbon in oxalic acid by the molar mass of the acid and multiply by 100.What is the percent composition of sulfur in SO2?
Divide the mass of sulfur in SO2 by the molar mass of SO2 and multiply by 100.What information is needed to calculate the percent composition of a compound?
You need the mass of each element in the compound and the total molar mass of the compound.What is the mass percent of each element in aluminum sulfate?
Divide the mass of each element in Al2(SO4)3 by the molar mass of the compound and multiply by 100.What is the percent composition of sodium and chlorine in NaCl?
Divide the mass of sodium and chlorine in NaCl by the molar mass of NaCl and multiply by 100 for each element.What is the percent composition of phosphorus in Zn3(PO4)2?
Divide the total mass of phosphorus in Zn3(PO4)2 by the molar mass of the compound and multiply by 100.What is the percent by mass of nitrogen in N2O?
Divide the mass of nitrogen in N2O by the molar mass of N2O and multiply by 100.What is the percent of silver in silver chloride (AgCl)?
Divide the mass of silver in AgCl by the molar mass of AgCl and multiply by 100.Which of the following species has the largest mass percent of oxygen?
Compare the mass percent of oxygen in each species by dividing the mass of oxygen by the molar mass and multiplying by 100.The chemical formula for glucose is C6H12O6. What is the percent mass of hydrogen in glucose?
Divide the mass of hydrogen in C6H12O6 by the molar mass of glucose and multiply by 100.