Mass Percent quiz #1 Flashcards

What percent of testosterone (C19H28O2) is carbon? Calculate the mass percent of carbon by dividing the total mass of carbon atoms in C19H28O2 by the molar mass of the compound, then multiply by 100.

What is the percent composition of bromine in the compound NaBr? Divide the mass of bromine in NaBr by the molar mass of NaBr and multiply by 100 to get the percent composition.

What is the approximate percent by mass of potassium in KHCO3? Find the mass of potassium in KHCO3, divide by the molar mass of KHCO3, and multiply by 100.

What is the percent composition of carbon in a compound? Divide the total mass of carbon in the compound by the compound's molar mass and multiply by 100.

What is the percent by mass of potassium in KMnO4? Divide the mass of potassium in KMnO4 by the molar mass of KMnO4 and multiply by 100.

What is the percent by mass of carbon in C10H14N2? Divide the mass of carbon in C10H14N2 by the molar mass of the compound and multiply by 100.