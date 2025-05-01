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MO Theory: Bond Order quiz

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  • What does a bond order greater than zero indicate about a molecule?
    A bond order greater than zero indicates that the molecule is stable and exists.
  • What does a bond order of zero mean for a compound?
    A bond order of zero means the compound is unstable and does not exist.
  • How is bond order calculated using molecular orbital theory?
    Bond order is calculated as one-half the difference between the number of bonding electrons and antibonding electrons.
  • What is the formula for bond order?
    Bond order = 1/2 (number of bonding electrons – number of antibonding electrons).
  • How does bond order relate to bond strength?
    As bond order increases, bond strength also increases.
  • What is the relationship between bond order and bond length?
    Bond order and bond length are inversely related; higher bond order means shorter bond length.
  • How can you determine bond order from a Lewis structure?
    You can count the number of bonds between two atoms; a single bond is bond order 1, a double bond is 2, and a triple bond is 3.
  • What does a single bond between two atoms represent in terms of bond order?
    A single bond represents a bond order of 1.
  • What bond order does a double bond correspond to?
    A double bond corresponds to a bond order of 2.
  • If a molecule has a triple bond, what is its bond order?
    A triple bond has a bond order of 3.
  • What is the significance of antibonding electrons in bond order calculation?
    Antibonding electrons decrease the bond order, making the molecule less stable.
  • What is the first step in calculating bond order using MO theory?
    The first step is to set up a molecular orbital diagram and distribute the electrons into bonding and antibonding orbitals.
  • How does the number of bonds between two elements relate to bond order?
    The number of bonds directly equals the bond order between those two elements.
  • Why is bond order important in chemistry?
    Bond order helps predict molecular stability, bond strength, and bond length.
  • What happens to molecular stability as bond order increases?
    Molecular stability increases as bond order increases.