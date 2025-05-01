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What does a bond order greater than zero indicate about a molecule? A bond order greater than zero indicates that the molecule is stable and exists. What does a bond order of zero mean for a compound? A bond order of zero means the compound is unstable and does not exist. How is bond order calculated using molecular orbital theory? Bond order is calculated as one-half the difference between the number of bonding electrons and antibonding electrons. What is the formula for bond order? Bond order = 1/2 (number of bonding electrons – number of antibonding electrons). How does bond order relate to bond strength? As bond order increases, bond strength also increases. What is the relationship between bond order and bond length? Bond order and bond length are inversely related; higher bond order means shorter bond length. How can you determine bond order from a Lewis structure? You can count the number of bonds between two atoms; a single bond is bond order 1, a double bond is 2, and a triple bond is 3. What does a single bond between two atoms represent in terms of bond order? A single bond represents a bond order of 1. What bond order does a double bond correspond to? A double bond corresponds to a bond order of 2. If a molecule has a triple bond, what is its bond order? A triple bond has a bond order of 3. What is the significance of antibonding electrons in bond order calculation? Antibonding electrons decrease the bond order, making the molecule less stable. What is the first step in calculating bond order using MO theory? The first step is to set up a molecular orbital diagram and distribute the electrons into bonding and antibonding orbitals. How does the number of bonds between two elements relate to bond order? The number of bonds directly equals the bond order between those two elements. Why is bond order important in chemistry? Bond order helps predict molecular stability, bond strength, and bond length. What happens to molecular stability as bond order increases? Molecular stability increases as bond order increases.
MO Theory: Bond Order quiz
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