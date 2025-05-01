What does a bond order greater than zero indicate about a molecule? A bond order greater than zero indicates that the molecule is stable and exists.

What does a bond order of zero mean for a compound? A bond order of zero means the compound is unstable and does not exist.

How is bond order calculated using molecular orbital theory? Bond order is calculated as one-half the difference between the number of bonding electrons and antibonding electrons.

What is the formula for bond order? Bond order = 1/2 (number of bonding electrons – number of antibonding electrons).

How does bond order relate to bond strength? As bond order increases, bond strength also increases.

What is the relationship between bond order and bond length? Bond order and bond length are inversely related; higher bond order means shorter bond length.