MO Theory: Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecules definitions Flashcards

Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecule A molecule composed of two different elements bonded together, influencing molecular orbital energy levels.

Electronegativity A measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons, increasing towards the top right of the periodic table.

Molecular Orbital Diagram A visual representation of molecular orbitals, showing energy levels influenced by electronegativity.

Atomic Orbital A region in an atom where electrons are likely to be found, with energy levels affected by electronegativity.

Energy Level The specific energies that electrons can have in an atom, influenced by the atom's electronegativity.

2s Orbital An atomic orbital with higher energy in less electronegative elements within molecular orbital diagrams.

2p Orbital An atomic orbital that is lower in energy in more electronegative elements, affecting molecular structure.

Fluorine The most electronegative element, with a value of 4.0, affecting molecular orbital energy levels.

Nucleus The central part of an atom where electrons are more tightly bound in elements with higher electronegativity.