MO Theory: Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecules definitions Flashcards

MO Theory: Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecules definitions
MO Theory: Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecules definitions
- Heteronuclear Diatomic MoleculeA molecule composed of two different elements bonded together, influencing molecular orbital energy levels.
- ElectronegativityA measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons, increasing towards the top right of the periodic table.
- Molecular Orbital DiagramA visual representation of molecular orbitals, showing energy levels influenced by electronegativity.
- Atomic OrbitalA region in an atom where electrons are likely to be found, with energy levels affected by electronegativity.
- Energy LevelThe specific energies that electrons can have in an atom, influenced by the atom's electronegativity.
- 2s OrbitalAn atomic orbital with higher energy in less electronegative elements within molecular orbital diagrams.
- 2p OrbitalAn atomic orbital that is lower in energy in more electronegative elements, affecting molecular structure.
- FluorineThe most electronegative element, with a value of 4.0, affecting molecular orbital energy levels.
- NucleusThe central part of an atom where electrons are more tightly bound in elements with higher electronegativity.
- Shell NumberIndicates the principal energy level of an electron, with lower numbers in more electronegative elements.