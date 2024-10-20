Skip to main content
MO Theory: Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecules definitions Flashcards

MO Theory: Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecules definitions
  • Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecule
    A molecule composed of two different elements bonded together, influencing molecular orbital energy levels.
  • Electronegativity
    A measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons, increasing towards the top right of the periodic table.
  • Molecular Orbital Diagram
    A visual representation of molecular orbitals, showing energy levels influenced by electronegativity.
  • Atomic Orbital
    A region in an atom where electrons are likely to be found, with energy levels affected by electronegativity.
  • Energy Level
    The specific energies that electrons can have in an atom, influenced by the atom's electronegativity.
  • 2s Orbital
    An atomic orbital with higher energy in less electronegative elements within molecular orbital diagrams.
  • 2p Orbital
    An atomic orbital that is lower in energy in more electronegative elements, affecting molecular structure.
  • Fluorine
    The most electronegative element, with a value of 4.0, affecting molecular orbital energy levels.
  • Nucleus
    The central part of an atom where electrons are more tightly bound in elements with higher electronegativity.
  • Shell Number
    Indicates the principal energy level of an electron, with lower numbers in more electronegative elements.