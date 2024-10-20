MO Theory: Homonuclear Diatomic Molecules definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
MO Theory: Homonuclear Diatomic Molecules definitions
1/15
  • Homonuclear Diatomic Molecules
    Molecules composed of two identical atoms, such as N2 or F2, with unique molecular orbital structures.
  • Molecular Orbital Diagrams
    Visual representations of molecular orbitals showing the distribution of electrons in homonuclear diatomic molecules.
  • Valence Electrons
    Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, crucial for bonding and molecular orbital formation.
  • 1s Orbital
    The lowest energy atomic orbital, occupied by valence electrons in period 1 elements like hydrogen and helium.
  • σ1s
    A bonding molecular orbital formed from the overlap of 1s atomic orbitals in diatomic molecules.
  • σ*1s
    An antibonding molecular orbital formed from the overlap of 1s atomic orbitals in diatomic molecules.
  • 2s Orbital
    An atomic orbital in period 2 elements, involved in forming molecular orbitals in diatomic molecules.
  • σ2s
    A bonding molecular orbital formed from the overlap of 2s atomic orbitals in period 2 diatomic molecules.
  • σ*2s
    An antibonding molecular orbital formed from the overlap of 2s atomic orbitals in period 2 diatomic molecules.
  • 2p Orbital
    An atomic orbital in period 2 elements, contributing to complex molecular orbital structures.
  • π2p
    A bonding molecular orbital formed from the side-by-side overlap of 2p atomic orbitals.
  • π*2p
    An antibonding molecular orbital formed from the side-by-side overlap of 2p atomic orbitals.
  • Electronegativity
    A measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons, affecting molecular orbital order in diatomic molecules.
  • Atomic Size
    The size of an atom, influencing the order of molecular orbitals in diatomic molecules.
  • Period 2 Elements
    Elements from lithium to neon, with complex molecular orbital arrangements in diatomic molecules.