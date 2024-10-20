MO Theory: Homonuclear Diatomic Molecules definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Homonuclear Diatomic Molecules Molecules composed of two identical atoms, such as N2 or F2, with unique molecular orbital structures.

Molecular Orbital Diagrams Visual representations of molecular orbitals showing the distribution of electrons in homonuclear diatomic molecules.

Valence Electrons Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, crucial for bonding and molecular orbital formation.

1s Orbital The lowest energy atomic orbital, occupied by valence electrons in period 1 elements like hydrogen and helium.

σ1s A bonding molecular orbital formed from the overlap of 1s atomic orbitals in diatomic molecules.

σ*1s An antibonding molecular orbital formed from the overlap of 1s atomic orbitals in diatomic molecules.

2s Orbital An atomic orbital in period 2 elements, involved in forming molecular orbitals in diatomic molecules.

σ2s A bonding molecular orbital formed from the overlap of 2s atomic orbitals in period 2 diatomic molecules.

σ*2s An antibonding molecular orbital formed from the overlap of 2s atomic orbitals in period 2 diatomic molecules.

2p Orbital An atomic orbital in period 2 elements, contributing to complex molecular orbital structures.

π2p A bonding molecular orbital formed from the side-by-side overlap of 2p atomic orbitals.

π*2p An antibonding molecular orbital formed from the side-by-side overlap of 2p atomic orbitals.

Electronegativity A measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons, affecting molecular orbital order in diatomic molecules.

Atomic Size The size of an atom, influencing the order of molecular orbitals in diatomic molecules.