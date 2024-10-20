Skip to main content
Molality definitions Flashcards

Molality definitions
  Molality
    A concentration measure defined as moles of solute per kilogram of solvent, unaffected by temperature changes.
  Osmolality
    Also known as ionic molality, it accounts for the number of dissolved particles in a solution.
  Solute
    The substance dissolved in a solvent to form a solution.
  Solvent
    The substance in which a solute is dissolved to form a solution.
  Covalent Compounds
    Compounds where atoms are bonded by shared electrons, typically not dissociating into ions.
  Ionic Compounds
    Compounds that dissociate into ions when dissolved, affecting osmolality.
  Sodium Chloride
    An ionic compound that dissociates into sodium and chloride ions in solution.
  Temperature Independence
    A characteristic of molality, as it does not involve volume, remaining constant with temperature changes.
  Moles
    A unit representing the amount of substance, used in calculating molality.
  Kilograms
    The unit of mass for the solvent in the calculation of molality.