Molality definitions Flashcards

Molality A concentration measure defined as moles of solute per kilogram of solvent, unaffected by temperature changes.

Osmolality Also known as ionic molality, it accounts for the number of dissolved particles in a solution.

Solute The substance dissolved in a solvent to form a solution.

Solvent The substance in which a solute is dissolved to form a solution.

Covalent Compounds Compounds where atoms are bonded by shared electrons, typically not dissociating into ions.

Ionic Compounds Compounds that dissociate into ions when dissolved, affecting osmolality.

Sodium Chloride An ionic compound that dissociates into sodium and chloride ions in solution.

Temperature Independence A characteristic of molality, as it does not involve volume, remaining constant with temperature changes.

Moles A unit representing the amount of substance, used in calculating molality.