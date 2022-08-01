Molality
Molality (m) represents the number of moles of solute dissolved per kilogram of solvent.
Molality Concept 1
Molality Example 1
A solution is prepared by dissolving 43.0 g potassium chlorate, KClO3, in enough water to make 100.0 mL of solution. If the density of the solution is 1.760 g/mL, what is the molality of KClO3 in the solution?
The density of a 15.7 M methanol (CH3OH) solution is 0.858 g/mL. If H2O is the solvent, what is the molality of the solution?
Molality Concept 2
Osmolality or Ionic Molality, represents number of dissolved particles in a solution.
Molality Example 2
What is the ionic molality of sodium ions in a solution of 25.7 g NaNO3 dissolved in enough water to make a 150.0 mL of solution? Density of the solution is 1.02 g/mL.
