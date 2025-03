Molarity definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Molarity A measure of concentration indicating moles of solute per liter of solution.

Concentration The amount of solute present in a given quantity of solution.

Solute The substance dissolved in a solution.

Solution A homogeneous mixture composed of two or more substances.

Moles A unit representing 6.022 x 10^23 particles of a substance.

Liters A metric unit of volume equal to 1,000 cubic centimeters.

Sodium Chloride A common salt composed of sodium and chloride ions.

Conversion Factor A ratio used to convert units by multiplying or dividing.

Dimensional Analysis A method to convert units using conversion factors.