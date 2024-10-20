Mole Concept quiz Flashcards
How many molecules of glycine are present in 1.0 mole of glycine?
There are 6.022 x 10^23 molecules of glycine in 1.0 mole of glycine, as per Avogadro's number.What is Avogadro's number and its significance in chemistry?
Avogadro's number is 6.022 x 10^23, and it represents the number of particles in one mole of a substance, facilitating conversions between moles and particles.How does the mole concept act as a bridge in chemistry?
The mole concept connects atoms, ions, molecules, and formula units, allowing conversions between these forms of matter.What is the definition of a molecule in chemistry?
A molecule is a compound consisting of two or more nonmetals bonded together, which can be the same or different elements.How is the molar mass of a substance used in chemical calculations?
The molar mass allows for the conversion between moles and mass, serving as a conversion factor in stoichiometry.What is the relationship between moles and molar mass?
One mole of a substance is equal to its molar mass, which can be calculated from the periodic table.Why is the term 'molecules' used for chlorine in its natural form?
The term 'molecules' is used because chlorine in its natural form (Cl2) consists of two nonmetals bonded together.What is the difference between an atom and an ion?
An atom is a single element with no charge, while an ion is a single element that possesses a positive or negative charge.How can Avogadro's number be used as a conversion factor?
Avogadro's number can be used to convert between moles and particles, such as molecules, by serving as a conversion factor.What is a formula unit in chemistry?
A formula unit is a term for a compound composed of a metal and a nonmetal.