Mole Concept quiz Flashcards

Mole Concept quiz
  • How many molecules of glycine are present in 1.0 mole of glycine?
    There are 6.022 x 10^23 molecules of glycine in 1.0 mole of glycine, as per Avogadro's number.
  • What is Avogadro's number and its significance in chemistry?
    Avogadro's number is 6.022 x 10^23, and it represents the number of particles in one mole of a substance, facilitating conversions between moles and particles.
  • How does the mole concept act as a bridge in chemistry?
    The mole concept connects atoms, ions, molecules, and formula units, allowing conversions between these forms of matter.
  • What is the definition of a molecule in chemistry?
    A molecule is a compound consisting of two or more nonmetals bonded together, which can be the same or different elements.
  • How is the molar mass of a substance used in chemical calculations?
    The molar mass allows for the conversion between moles and mass, serving as a conversion factor in stoichiometry.
  • What is the relationship between moles and molar mass?
    One mole of a substance is equal to its molar mass, which can be calculated from the periodic table.
  • Why is the term 'molecules' used for chlorine in its natural form?
    The term 'molecules' is used because chlorine in its natural form (Cl2) consists of two nonmetals bonded together.
  • What is the difference between an atom and an ion?
    An atom is a single element with no charge, while an ion is a single element that possesses a positive or negative charge.
  • How can Avogadro's number be used as a conversion factor?
    Avogadro's number can be used to convert between moles and particles, such as molecules, by serving as a conversion factor.
  • What is a formula unit in chemistry?
    A formula unit is a term for a compound composed of a metal and a nonmetal.