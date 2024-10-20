Molecular Orbital Theory definitions Flashcards
Molecular Orbital Theory definitions
- Molecular OrbitalA region in a molecule where atomic orbitals combine, forming bonding or antibonding interactions.
- Bonding Molecular OrbitalA molecular orbital with high electron density that promotes bond formation and increases stability.
- Antibonding Molecular OrbitalA molecular orbital with a node of low electron density that prevents bond formation and decreases stability.
- Sigma (σ) OrbitalA type of bonding molecular orbital characterized by high electron density along the axis connecting two nuclei.
- Sigma Star (σ*) OrbitalAn antibonding molecular orbital with a node, reducing electron density and bond stability.
- NodeA region in an antibonding molecular orbital where electron density is minimal, hindering bond formation.
- Aufbau PrincipleA rule stating electrons fill atomic orbitals from lowest to highest energy levels.
- Pauli Exclusion PrincipleA principle stating each orbital can hold two electrons with opposite spins.
- Hund's RuleA rule stating degenerate orbitals are singly filled before pairing electrons.
- Electron DelocalizationThe spreading of electrons across multiple atoms in a molecule, enhancing stability.
- Valence ElectronsElectrons in the outermost shell of an atom, involved in forming molecular orbitals.
- Atomic OrbitalA region around an atom's nucleus where electrons are likely to be found.
- Spin Quantum NumberA quantum number indicating the intrinsic angular momentum of an electron.
- Degenerate OrbitalsOrbitals with the same energy level, filled singly before pairing according to Hund's Rule.
- Electron Orbital DiagramA visual representation of electron distribution in atomic or molecular orbitals.