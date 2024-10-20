Molecular Orbital Theory definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Molecular Orbital A region in a molecule where atomic orbitals combine, forming bonding or antibonding interactions.

Bonding Molecular Orbital A molecular orbital with high electron density that promotes bond formation and increases stability.

Antibonding Molecular Orbital A molecular orbital with a node of low electron density that prevents bond formation and decreases stability.

Sigma (σ) Orbital A type of bonding molecular orbital characterized by high electron density along the axis connecting two nuclei.

Sigma Star (σ*) Orbital An antibonding molecular orbital with a node, reducing electron density and bond stability.

Node A region in an antibonding molecular orbital where electron density is minimal, hindering bond formation.

Aufbau Principle A rule stating electrons fill atomic orbitals from lowest to highest energy levels.

Pauli Exclusion Principle A principle stating each orbital can hold two electrons with opposite spins.

Hund's Rule A rule stating degenerate orbitals are singly filled before pairing electrons.

Electron Delocalization The spreading of electrons across multiple atoms in a molecule, enhancing stability.

Valence Electrons Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, involved in forming molecular orbitals.

Atomic Orbital A region around an atom's nucleus where electrons are likely to be found.

Spin Quantum Number A quantum number indicating the intrinsic angular momentum of an electron.

Degenerate Orbitals Orbitals with the same energy level, filled singly before pairing according to Hund's Rule.