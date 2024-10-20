Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Molecular Polarity definitions Flashcards

Back
Molecular Polarity definitions
1/13
  • Molecular Polarity
    Influences physical and chemical properties due to unequal electron sharing.
  • Electronegativity
    A measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons in a bond.
  • Nonpolar Molecule
    A molecule with equal electron distribution, often hydrocarbons or perfect shapes.
  • Polar Molecule
    A molecule with uneven electron distribution, lacking a perfect shape.
  • Hydrocarbon
    A compound composed solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms.
  • Perfect Shape
    Molecular geometry with identical surrounding elements and no lone pairs.
  • Perfect Shape 1
    Central atom with identical surrounding elements and no lone pairs.
  • Perfect Shape 2
    Central atom with identical surrounding elements, linear or square planar.
  • Lone Pair
    A pair of valence electrons not shared with another atom.
  • Electron Group
    Either a surrounding element or a lone pair on the central atom.
  • Linear
    A molecular shape where atoms are arranged in a straight line.
  • Square Planar
    A molecular shape with atoms arranged in a square on a single plane.
  • Lewis Dot Structure
    A diagram showing the bonding between atoms and lone pairs of electrons.