Molecular Polarity definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Molecular Polarity Influences physical and chemical properties due to unequal electron sharing.

Electronegativity A measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons in a bond.

Nonpolar Molecule A molecule with equal electron distribution, often hydrocarbons or perfect shapes.

Polar Molecule A molecule with uneven electron distribution, lacking a perfect shape.

Hydrocarbon A compound composed solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms.

Perfect Shape Molecular geometry with identical surrounding elements and no lone pairs.

Perfect Shape 1 Central atom with identical surrounding elements and no lone pairs.

Perfect Shape 2 Central atom with identical surrounding elements, linear or square planar.

Lone Pair A pair of valence electrons not shared with another atom.

Electron Group Either a surrounding element or a lone pair on the central atom.

Linear A molecular shape where atoms are arranged in a straight line.

Square Planar A molecular shape with atoms arranged in a square on a single plane.