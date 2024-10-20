Molecular Polarity definitions Flashcards
Molecular Polarity definitions
- Molecular PolarityInfluences physical and chemical properties due to unequal electron sharing.
- ElectronegativityA measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons in a bond.
- Nonpolar MoleculeA molecule with equal electron distribution, often hydrocarbons or perfect shapes.
- Polar MoleculeA molecule with uneven electron distribution, lacking a perfect shape.
- HydrocarbonA compound composed solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms.
- Perfect ShapeMolecular geometry with identical surrounding elements and no lone pairs.
- Perfect Shape 1Central atom with identical surrounding elements and no lone pairs.
- Perfect Shape 2Central atom with identical surrounding elements, linear or square planar.
- Lone PairA pair of valence electrons not shared with another atom.
- Electron GroupEither a surrounding element or a lone pair on the central atom.
- LinearA molecular shape where atoms are arranged in a straight line.
- Square PlanarA molecular shape with atoms arranged in a square on a single plane.
- Lewis Dot StructureA diagram showing the bonding between atoms and lone pairs of electrons.