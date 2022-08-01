So remember if you are a perfect shaped one or perfect shape to you're going to be non polar by default. So if we take a look here, we have our number of electron groups around our central element. Remember an electron group is either a surrounding element or a lone pair on that central element. They're both classified as electron groups and our central element can either have zero lone pairs all the way up to three lone pairs. Now, if we take a look here, all those that are sheeted in green represent perfect shape Once all of them have a central element that is the black sphere and all of them have the same surrounding elements around them. And most importantly, the central element has no lone pairs. Okay, so everyone here in this ring column would be non polar here. If we look at these two orange backgrounds, we're gonna say those are also non polar because they represent are perfect shape. Twos they have our central element in the center and we have the same surrounding elements. So we're gonna assume that these fears here are the same surrounding elements and they are either linear. So this would be a linear shape or they are square, planner or planner. So they fit the whole idea of perfect shape too. That's why there are also non polar. The other ones that are not highlighted. If you have those shapes, there's no way we can make them non polar. They're always going to be polar molecules. All right. So if you get anything that's within this part here, which is not shaded in green or an orange, they're always going to be polar. So keep that in mind. Look to see if your molecule has a perfect shape, one or perfect shape, too. If it doesn't fit the criteria, it's non polar. If it doesn't, then it's going to be polar.

