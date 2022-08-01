Molecular Polarity
Polarity of chemical bonds happen in molecules when there is an unequal sharing of electrons.
Molecular Polarity Concept 1
Both a molecule's shape and bond polarity can affect its overall polarity.
Molecular Polarity Concept 2
Perfect Shape I: When the central element has no lone pairs and has the same surrounding elements then usually the molecule is nonpolar.
Perfect Shape II: When the central element has same surrounding elements and has a linear or square planar geometry.
Molecular Polarity Example 1
Determine if the compound of BCl2F is polar or nonpolar.
Determine if phosphorus trihydride, PH3, is polar or nonpolar.
Which of the following compounds is/are nonpolar?
I. COF2 II. ICl2– III. XeF4 IV. C8H18
Determine if disulfur dichloride, S2Cl2, is polar or nonpolar.
