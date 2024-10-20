Molecular Polarity quiz Flashcards

The cause of polarity in water molecules is the unequal sharing of electrons due to the difference in electronegativity between hydrogen and oxygen atoms.
Why is water polar?
Water is polar because oxygen is more electronegative than hydrogen, leading to an unequal sharing of electrons and a bent molecular shape.
Which describes the polarity of a water molecule?
The polarity of a water molecule is characterized by its bent shape and the unequal sharing of electrons between oxygen and hydrogen.
What is polarity? Describe the polarity of water.
Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over atoms in a molecule. Water is polar because it has a bent shape and an unequal distribution of electrons due to the electronegativity difference between oxygen and hydrogen.
What is the polarity of a hydrophilic substance?
Hydrophilic substances are typically polar, allowing them to interact with water.
Which is a nonpolar covalent substance?
Hydrocarbons, composed only of carbon and hydrogen, are examples of nonpolar covalent substances.
What does it mean that water is a polar molecule?
Water is a polar molecule because it has a bent shape and an unequal distribution of electrons due to the electronegativity difference between oxygen and hydrogen.
How does water's structure result in its polarity?
Water's bent structure and the electronegativity difference between oxygen and hydrogen result in its polarity.
Which of the following statements about polar molecules are true? A) They have an equal distribution of electrons. B) They have an unequal distribution of electrons. C) They are always nonpolar. D) They have a perfect shape.
B) They have an unequal distribution of electrons.
In a polar molecule, what is the distribution of electrons?
In a polar molecule, electrons are distributed unequally due to differences in electronegativity.
Which characteristics make water a polar molecule? Select two correct answers. A) Bent shape B) Linear shape C) Equal sharing of electrons D) Unequal sharing of electrons
A) Bent shape, D) Unequal sharing of electrons
Which statement best describes why a water molecule is polar?
A water molecule is polar because it has a bent shape and an unequal distribution of electrons due to the electronegativity difference between oxygen and hydrogen.
Which of the following statements about the polarity of covalent bonds is correct? A) Covalent bonds are always nonpolar. B) Covalent bonds can be polar if there is an electronegativity difference. C) Covalent bonds are always polar. D) Covalent bonds have a perfect shape.
B) Covalent bonds can be polar if there is an electronegativity difference.
