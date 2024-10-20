Naming Alcohols definitions Flashcards
Back
Naming Alcohols definitions
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- AlcoholsOrganic compounds with a hydroxyl group attached to an sp3 hybridized carbon.
- Hydroxyl groupA functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom, denoted as -OH.
- sp3 hybridized carbonA carbon atom with four single bonds, forming a tetrahedral geometry.
- ModifierA change to the suffix of a compound's name due to the presence of a functional group.
- Functional groupA specific group of atoms within molecules responsible for characteristic chemical reactions.
- SuffixThe ending part of a word that indicates the type of compound or functional group present.
- PentaneAn alkane with five carbon atoms, used as a base name in alcohol nomenclature.
- PentanolAn alcohol derived from pentane by replacing the 'e' suffix with 'ol'.
- SubstituentsAtoms or groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms in a hydrocarbon chain.
- NomenclatureA systematic method for naming chemical compounds.