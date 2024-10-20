Skip to main content
Naming Alcohols definitions Flashcards

Naming Alcohols definitions
  • Alcohols
    Organic compounds with a hydroxyl group attached to an sp3 hybridized carbon.
  • Hydroxyl group
    A functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom, denoted as -OH.
  • sp3 hybridized carbon
    A carbon atom with four single bonds, forming a tetrahedral geometry.
  • Modifier
    A change to the suffix of a compound's name due to the presence of a functional group.
  • Functional group
    A specific group of atoms within molecules responsible for characteristic chemical reactions.
  • Suffix
    The ending part of a word that indicates the type of compound or functional group present.
  • Pentane
    An alkane with five carbon atoms, used as a base name in alcohol nomenclature.
  • Pentanol
    An alcohol derived from pentane by replacing the 'e' suffix with 'ol'.
  • Substituents
    Atoms or groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms in a hydrocarbon chain.
  • Nomenclature
    A systematic method for naming chemical compounds.