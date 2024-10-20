Naming Alcohols definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Alcohols Organic compounds with a hydroxyl group attached to an sp3 hybridized carbon.

Hydroxyl group A functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom, denoted as -OH.

sp3 hybridized carbon A carbon atom with four single bonds, forming a tetrahedral geometry.

Modifier A change to the suffix of a compound's name due to the presence of a functional group.

Functional group A specific group of atoms within molecules responsible for characteristic chemical reactions.

Suffix The ending part of a word that indicates the type of compound or functional group present.

Pentane An alkane with five carbon atoms, used as a base name in alcohol nomenclature.

Pentanol An alcohol derived from pentane by replacing the 'e' suffix with 'ol'.

Substituents Atoms or groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms in a hydrocarbon chain.