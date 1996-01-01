22. Organic Chemistry
Naming Alcohols
1
concept
Rules for Naming Alcohols
1m
2
example
Naming Alcohols Example
3m
3
ProblemProblem
Provide the systematic name for the following alcohol.
A
1-methyl-1-hydroxycyclohexane
B
1-methylcyclohexanol
C
1-methyl-1-hydroxyhexane
D
1-methylhexanol
4
ProblemProblem
Provide the formal name for the following alcohol.
A
3-isopropyl-4,5,6-trimethyloctanol
B
2-isopropyl-1,3,4,5-tetramethylheptanol
C
3-isopropyl-4,5,6-trimethyl-2-octanol
D
6-isopropyl-3,4,5-trimethyl-2-octanol
5
ProblemProblem
Which structure represents 2-bromo-2,3-dichloro-1-heptanol?
A
B
C
D