Skip to main content
Back

Naming Aldehydes quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What functional group characterizes an aldehyde?
    A carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen atom characterizes an aldehyde.
  • When naming an aldehyde, which carbon is always assigned position number one?
    The carbonyl carbon of the aldehyde is always assigned position number one.
  • How is the suffix of the parent alkane name modified when naming an aldehyde?
    The '-e' at the end of the alkane name is replaced with '-al' to indicate an aldehyde.
  • Why is the carbonyl carbon given priority in aldehyde nomenclature?
    It is given priority because it defines the functional group and must be at position one.
  • How are substituents indicated in the name of an aldehyde?
    Substituents are indicated by their numerical positions on the carbon chain.
  • What is the main difference between naming aldehydes and ketones?
    The main difference is that the carbonyl carbon in aldehydes is always numbered one.
  • What does the suffix '-al' signify in an organic compound's name?
    The suffix '-al' signifies the presence of an aldehyde functional group.
  • What must be done if there are substituents on the aldehyde's carbon chain?
    Their positions must be specified numerically in the compound's name.
  • Why is systematic nomenclature important for aldehydes?
    It allows for clear identification and classification of aldehydes in organic chemistry.
  • What is the parent name for an aldehyde with three carbons and no substituents?
    The parent name is 'propanal.'
  • If an aldehyde has a methyl group on the second carbon, how is this indicated in the name?
    The position and name of the substituent are included, such as '2-methylpropanal.'
  • What is the first step in naming an aldehyde?
    The first step is to identify and number the longest carbon chain starting at the carbonyl carbon.
  • How does the presence of an aldehyde affect the numbering of the carbon chain?
    The chain is always numbered so that the carbonyl carbon is carbon one.
  • What is the general formula for an aldehyde group?
    The general formula is R-CHO, where R is a hydrocarbon group.
  • How does the naming of aldehydes ensure accurate molecular representation?
    By assigning correct numbers to substituents and modifying the parent name, the structure is clearly described.