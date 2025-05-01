What functional group characterizes an aldehyde? A carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen atom characterizes an aldehyde.

When naming an aldehyde, which carbon is always assigned position number one? The carbonyl carbon of the aldehyde is always assigned position number one.

How is the suffix of the parent alkane name modified when naming an aldehyde? The '-e' at the end of the alkane name is replaced with '-al' to indicate an aldehyde.

Why is the carbonyl carbon given priority in aldehyde nomenclature? It is given priority because it defines the functional group and must be at position one.

How are substituents indicated in the name of an aldehyde? Substituents are indicated by their numerical positions on the carbon chain.

What is the main difference between naming aldehydes and ketones? The main difference is that the carbonyl carbon in aldehydes is always numbered one.