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What functional group characterizes an aldehyde? A carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen atom characterizes an aldehyde. When naming an aldehyde, which carbon is always assigned position number one? The carbonyl carbon of the aldehyde is always assigned position number one. How is the suffix of the parent alkane name modified when naming an aldehyde? The '-e' at the end of the alkane name is replaced with '-al' to indicate an aldehyde. Why is the carbonyl carbon given priority in aldehyde nomenclature? It is given priority because it defines the functional group and must be at position one. How are substituents indicated in the name of an aldehyde? Substituents are indicated by their numerical positions on the carbon chain. What is the main difference between naming aldehydes and ketones? The main difference is that the carbonyl carbon in aldehydes is always numbered one. What does the suffix '-al' signify in an organic compound's name? The suffix '-al' signifies the presence of an aldehyde functional group. What must be done if there are substituents on the aldehyde's carbon chain? Their positions must be specified numerically in the compound's name. Why is systematic nomenclature important for aldehydes? It allows for clear identification and classification of aldehydes in organic chemistry. What is the parent name for an aldehyde with three carbons and no substituents? The parent name is 'propanal.' If an aldehyde has a methyl group on the second carbon, how is this indicated in the name? The position and name of the substituent are included, such as '2-methylpropanal.' What is the first step in naming an aldehyde? The first step is to identify and number the longest carbon chain starting at the carbonyl carbon. How does the presence of an aldehyde affect the numbering of the carbon chain? The chain is always numbered so that the carbonyl carbon is carbon one. What is the general formula for an aldehyde group? The general formula is R-CHO, where R is a hydrocarbon group. How does the naming of aldehydes ensure accurate molecular representation? By assigning correct numbers to substituents and modifying the parent name, the structure is clearly described.
Naming Aldehydes quiz
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