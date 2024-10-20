Naming Alkanes with Substituents definitions Flashcards
Naming Alkanes with Substituents definitions
- Parent ChainThe longest continuous carbon chain in an organic molecule, serving as the base for naming.
- SubstituentsAlkyl groups branching off the main carbon chain, identified by their position.
- Alkyl GroupA type of substituent derived from alkanes by removing one hydrogen atom.
- NomenclatureA systematic method for naming organic compounds based on structure.
- HydrocarbonAn organic compound consisting entirely of hydrogen and carbon atoms.
- Organic MoleculesCompounds primarily made of carbon atoms in chains or rings, with hydrogen.
- Naming ConventionA set of rules used to generate systematic names for chemical compounds.
- LocationThe specific position on the parent chain where a substituent is attached.
- StructureThe arrangement of atoms within a molecule, determining its chemical properties.
- ProcessA series of steps followed to systematically name an organic compound.