Naming Alkanes with Substituents definitions Flashcards

Parent Chain The longest continuous carbon chain in an organic molecule, serving as the base for naming.

Substituents Alkyl groups branching off the main carbon chain, identified by their position.

Alkyl Group A type of substituent derived from alkanes by removing one hydrogen atom.

Nomenclature A systematic method for naming organic compounds based on structure.

Hydrocarbon An organic compound consisting entirely of hydrogen and carbon atoms.

Organic Molecules Compounds primarily made of carbon atoms in chains or rings, with hydrogen.

Naming Convention A set of rules used to generate systematic names for chemical compounds.

Location The specific position on the parent chain where a substituent is attached.

Structure The arrangement of atoms within a molecule, determining its chemical properties.