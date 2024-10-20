Skip to main content
Naming Alkanes with Substituents definitions Flashcards

  • Parent Chain
    The longest continuous carbon chain in an organic molecule, serving as the base for naming.
  • Substituents
    Alkyl groups branching off the main carbon chain, identified by their position.
  • Alkyl Group
    A type of substituent derived from alkanes by removing one hydrogen atom.
  • Nomenclature
    A systematic method for naming organic compounds based on structure.
  • Hydrocarbon
    An organic compound consisting entirely of hydrogen and carbon atoms.
  • Organic Molecules
    Compounds primarily made of carbon atoms in chains or rings, with hydrogen.
  • Naming Convention
    A set of rules used to generate systematic names for chemical compounds.
  • Location
    The specific position on the parent chain where a substituent is attached.
  • Structure
    The arrangement of atoms within a molecule, determining its chemical properties.
  • Process
    A series of steps followed to systematically name an organic compound.