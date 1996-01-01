22. Organic Chemistry
Naming Alkanes with Substituents
Rules for Naming Alkanes with Substituents
Naming Alkanes with Substituents Example
Provide a systematic name for the molecule.
A
7-isopropyl-2,3-dimethyldecane
B
2,7,8-trimethyl-3-propylnonane
C
4-isopropyl-8,9-dimethyldecane
D
2,3,8-trimethyl-7-propylnonane
Draw a structure for 2,6-dimethyl-4-propylnonane.
A
B
C
D
Draw a structure for 4-tert-butyl-3-isopropyl-2-methyloctane.
A
B
C
D