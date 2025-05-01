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Naming Alkanes quiz

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  • What does IUPAC stand for in the context of naming organic compounds?
    IUPAC stands for the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry.
  • What suffix is used for naming all alkanes?
    The suffix '-ane' is used for naming all alkanes.
  • What is the prefix for a one-carbon alkane?
    The prefix for a one-carbon alkane is 'meth'.
  • What is the name of the alkane with two carbon atoms?
    The alkane with two carbon atoms is called ethane.
  • Which prefix is used for a three-carbon alkane?
    The prefix 'prop' is used for a three-carbon alkane.
  • What is the name of the alkane with four carbon atoms?
    The alkane with four carbon atoms is called butane.
  • What prefix is used for a five-carbon alkane, and what is its name?
    The prefix is 'pent', and the alkane is called pentane.
  • How many carbons are in hexane?
    Hexane contains six carbon atoms.
  • What is the prefix for a seven-carbon alkane?
    The prefix for a seven-carbon alkane is 'hept'.
  • What is the name of the alkane with eight carbon atoms?
    The alkane with eight carbon atoms is called octane.
  • Which prefix is used for a nine-carbon alkane?
    The prefix 'non' is used for a nine-carbon alkane.
  • What is the name of the alkane with ten carbon atoms?
    The alkane with ten carbon atoms is called decane.
  • Why is it important to remember alkane prefixes when naming alkanes?
    Alkane prefixes indicate the number of carbon atoms in the molecule, which is essential for correct naming.
  • How does the IUPAC system help in naming organic compounds?
    The IUPAC system provides a systematic set of rules for naming organic compounds, ensuring consistency and clarity.
  • Up to how many carbons are typically covered in introductory alkane nomenclature?
    Introductory alkane nomenclature typically covers alkanes with one to ten carbon atoms.