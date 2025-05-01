What does IUPAC stand for in the context of naming organic compounds? IUPAC stands for the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry.

What suffix is used for naming all alkanes? The suffix '-ane' is used for naming all alkanes.

What is the prefix for a one-carbon alkane? The prefix for a one-carbon alkane is 'meth'.

What is the name of the alkane with two carbon atoms? The alkane with two carbon atoms is called ethane.

Which prefix is used for a three-carbon alkane? The prefix 'prop' is used for a three-carbon alkane.

What is the name of the alkane with four carbon atoms? The alkane with four carbon atoms is called butane.