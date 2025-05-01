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What does IUPAC stand for in the context of naming organic compounds? IUPAC stands for the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. What suffix is used for naming all alkanes? The suffix '-ane' is used for naming all alkanes. What is the prefix for a one-carbon alkane? The prefix for a one-carbon alkane is 'meth'. What is the name of the alkane with two carbon atoms? The alkane with two carbon atoms is called ethane. Which prefix is used for a three-carbon alkane? The prefix 'prop' is used for a three-carbon alkane. What is the name of the alkane with four carbon atoms? The alkane with four carbon atoms is called butane. What prefix is used for a five-carbon alkane, and what is its name? The prefix is 'pent', and the alkane is called pentane. How many carbons are in hexane? Hexane contains six carbon atoms. What is the prefix for a seven-carbon alkane? The prefix for a seven-carbon alkane is 'hept'. What is the name of the alkane with eight carbon atoms? The alkane with eight carbon atoms is called octane. Which prefix is used for a nine-carbon alkane? The prefix 'non' is used for a nine-carbon alkane. What is the name of the alkane with ten carbon atoms? The alkane with ten carbon atoms is called decane. Why is it important to remember alkane prefixes when naming alkanes? Alkane prefixes indicate the number of carbon atoms in the molecule, which is essential for correct naming. How does the IUPAC system help in naming organic compounds? The IUPAC system provides a systematic set of rules for naming organic compounds, ensuring consistency and clarity. Up to how many carbons are typically covered in introductory alkane nomenclature? Introductory alkane nomenclature typically covers alkanes with one to ten carbon atoms.
Naming Alkanes quiz
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