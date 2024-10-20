Naming Alkenes definitions Flashcards
Naming Alkenes definitions
- AlkeneA hydrocarbon containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond, named by changing the alkane suffix to 'ene'.
- Double bondA chemical bond where two pairs of electrons are shared between two atoms, restricting rotation.
- Geometric isomerCompounds with the same molecular formula but different spatial arrangements around a double bond.
- CisDescribes isomers where substituents are on the same side of a double bond.
- TransDescribes isomers where substituents are on opposite sides of a double bond.
- Pi bondA type of covalent bond formed by the sideways overlap of atomic orbitals, present in double bonds.
- SubstituentAn atom or group of atoms that replaces hydrogen in a hydrocarbon, affecting its properties.
- Cyclic alkeneAn alkene where the carbon atoms form a ring, lacking cis/trans isomerism within the ring.
- Methyl groupA substituent derived from methane, consisting of one carbon atom bonded to three hydrogen atoms.
- Spatial orientationThe arrangement of atoms in space, crucial for determining geometric isomerism.