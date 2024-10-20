Naming Alkenes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Alkene A hydrocarbon containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond, named by changing the alkane suffix to 'ene'.

Double bond A chemical bond where two pairs of electrons are shared between two atoms, restricting rotation.

Geometric isomer Compounds with the same molecular formula but different spatial arrangements around a double bond.

Cis Describes isomers where substituents are on the same side of a double bond.

Trans Describes isomers where substituents are on opposite sides of a double bond.

Pi bond A type of covalent bond formed by the sideways overlap of atomic orbitals, present in double bonds.

Substituent An atom or group of atoms that replaces hydrogen in a hydrocarbon, affecting its properties.

Cyclic alkene An alkene where the carbon atoms form a ring, lacking cis/trans isomerism within the ring.

Methyl group A substituent derived from methane, consisting of one carbon atom bonded to three hydrogen atoms.