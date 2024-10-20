Skip to main content
Naming Alkenes definitions Flashcards

Naming Alkenes definitions
  • Alkene
    A hydrocarbon containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond, named by changing the alkane suffix to 'ene'.
  • Double bond
    A chemical bond where two pairs of electrons are shared between two atoms, restricting rotation.
  • Geometric isomer
    Compounds with the same molecular formula but different spatial arrangements around a double bond.
  • Cis
    Describes isomers where substituents are on the same side of a double bond.
  • Trans
    Describes isomers where substituents are on opposite sides of a double bond.
  • Pi bond
    A type of covalent bond formed by the sideways overlap of atomic orbitals, present in double bonds.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group of atoms that replaces hydrogen in a hydrocarbon, affecting its properties.
  • Cyclic alkene
    An alkene where the carbon atoms form a ring, lacking cis/trans isomerism within the ring.
  • Methyl group
    A substituent derived from methane, consisting of one carbon atom bonded to three hydrogen atoms.
  • Spatial orientation
    The arrangement of atoms in space, crucial for determining geometric isomerism.