22. Organic Chemistry
Naming Alkenes
concept
Rules for Naming Alkenes
example
Naming Alkenes Example
Problem
Provide systematic name for given alkene.
A
trans-2,7-dimethyl-3-octene
B
2,7-dimethyl-3-octane
C
trans-2,7-dimethyl-5-octene
D
2,7-dimethyl-5-octane
Problem
Provide systematic name for given alkene.
A
3-ethyl-5-hexene
B
4-isopropyl-1-hexene
C
4-ethyl-1-hexene
D
4-isopropyl-2-hexene
Problem
Draw a structure for cis-5-methyl-2-hexene.
A
B
C
D
Problem
Determine the structure of the following alkene: 3-isopropylcyclohexene.
A
B
C
D
