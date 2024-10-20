Skip to main content
Naming Amines definitions Flashcards

Naming Amines definitions
  Amines
    Organic compounds with one or more alkyl groups attached to a nitrogen atom.
  Alkyl groups
    Hydrocarbon chains that are attached to a nitrogen atom in amines.
  Nitrogen atom
    The central atom in amines to which alkyl groups are attached.
  Substituents
    Groups attached to the nitrogen atom that form the beginning of an amine's name.
  Nomenclature
    The system of naming amines based on their structure and attached groups.
  Suffix
    The part of the amine's name that ends with 'amine' to indicate its class.
  Prefix
    The part of the amine's name derived from the alkyl groups attached to nitrogen.
  Organic chemistry
    The field of chemistry that studies compounds like amines with carbon-based structures.
  Compounds
    Substances formed from two or more elements, such as amines with nitrogen and alkyl groups.
  Reactions
    Chemical processes involving amines that are influenced by their structure and naming.