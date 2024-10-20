Naming Amines definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Amines Organic compounds with one or more alkyl groups attached to a nitrogen atom.

Alkyl groups Hydrocarbon chains that are attached to a nitrogen atom in amines.

Nitrogen atom The central atom in amines to which alkyl groups are attached.

Substituents Groups attached to the nitrogen atom that form the beginning of an amine's name.

Nomenclature The system of naming amines based on their structure and attached groups.

Suffix The part of the amine's name that ends with 'amine' to indicate its class.

Prefix The part of the amine's name derived from the alkyl groups attached to nitrogen.

Organic chemistry The field of chemistry that studies compounds like amines with carbon-based structures.

Compounds Substances formed from two or more elements, such as amines with nitrogen and alkyl groups.