Naming Amines definitions Flashcards

- AminesOrganic compounds with one or more alkyl groups attached to a nitrogen atom.
- Alkyl groupsHydrocarbon chains that are attached to a nitrogen atom in amines.
- Nitrogen atomThe central atom in amines to which alkyl groups are attached.
- SubstituentsGroups attached to the nitrogen atom that form the beginning of an amine's name.
- NomenclatureThe system of naming amines based on their structure and attached groups.
- SuffixThe part of the amine's name that ends with 'amine' to indicate its class.
- PrefixThe part of the amine's name derived from the alkyl groups attached to nitrogen.
- Organic chemistryThe field of chemistry that studies compounds like amines with carbon-based structures.
- CompoundsSubstances formed from two or more elements, such as amines with nitrogen and alkyl groups.
- ReactionsChemical processes involving amines that are influenced by their structure and naming.