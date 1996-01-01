22. Organic Chemistry
Naming Amines
1
concept
Rules for Naming Amines
28s
2
example
Naming Amines Example
1m
3
ProblemProblem
Draw structure for tert-butylamine.
A
B
C
D
4
ProblemProblem
Write a name for the following amine.
A
tert-butylpropylamine
B
sec-butylpropylamine
C
tert-butylipropylamine
D
sec-butylisopropylamine
5
ProblemProblem
Name the following compound.
A
trimethylamine
B
3,3,3-ethylamine
C
tetramethylamine
D
triethylamine