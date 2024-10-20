Naming Benzene definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Monosubstituted Benzene A benzene compound with one substituent, where the substituent's location is not specified in the name.

Disubstituted Benzene A benzene compound with two substituents, requiring location specification using numbers or specific terms.

Ortho A term indicating 1,2-disubstitution on a benzene ring, often abbreviated as 'o-'.

Meta A term indicating 1,3-disubstitution on a benzene ring, often abbreviated as 'm-'.

Para A term indicating 1,4-disubstitution on a benzene ring, often abbreviated as 'p-'.

Substituent An atom or group of atoms replacing hydrogen in a benzene ring, affecting its naming.

Benzene A cyclic hydrocarbon serving as the parent chain in aromatic compounds, with the formula C6H6.

Nomenclature A systematic method for naming chemical compounds, including benzene derivatives.

Dichlorobenzene A benzene derivative with two chlorine substituents, named by their relative positions.

Fluorine A halogen element that can act as a substituent in benzene compounds, affecting naming order.

Bromine A halogen element used as a substituent in benzene compounds, influencing naming order.

Alphabetical Order A rule for numbering substituents in disubstituted benzene, based on the substituents' names.