Naming Benzene definitions Flashcards

Naming Benzene definitions
  • Monosubstituted Benzene
    A benzene compound with one substituent, where the substituent's location is not specified in the name.
  • Disubstituted Benzene
    A benzene compound with two substituents, requiring location specification using numbers or specific terms.
  • Ortho
    A term indicating 1,2-disubstitution on a benzene ring, often abbreviated as 'o-'.
  • Meta
    A term indicating 1,3-disubstitution on a benzene ring, often abbreviated as 'm-'.
  • Para
    A term indicating 1,4-disubstitution on a benzene ring, often abbreviated as 'p-'.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group of atoms replacing hydrogen in a benzene ring, affecting its naming.
  • Benzene
    A cyclic hydrocarbon serving as the parent chain in aromatic compounds, with the formula C6H6.
  • Nomenclature
    A systematic method for naming chemical compounds, including benzene derivatives.
  • Dichlorobenzene
    A benzene derivative with two chlorine substituents, named by their relative positions.
  • Fluorine
    A halogen element that can act as a substituent in benzene compounds, affecting naming order.
  • Bromine
    A halogen element used as a substituent in benzene compounds, influencing naming order.
  • Alphabetical Order
    A rule for numbering substituents in disubstituted benzene, based on the substituents' names.
  • Mnemonic
    A memory aid, such as 'Order More Pizza,' to remember ortho, meta, and para positions.