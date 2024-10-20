Naming Benzene definitions Flashcards

- Monosubstituted BenzeneA benzene compound with one substituent, where the substituent's location is not specified in the name.
- Disubstituted BenzeneA benzene compound with two substituents, requiring location specification using numbers or specific terms.
- OrthoA term indicating 1,2-disubstitution on a benzene ring, often abbreviated as 'o-'.
- MetaA term indicating 1,3-disubstitution on a benzene ring, often abbreviated as 'm-'.
- ParaA term indicating 1,4-disubstitution on a benzene ring, often abbreviated as 'p-'.
- SubstituentAn atom or group of atoms replacing hydrogen in a benzene ring, affecting its naming.
- BenzeneA cyclic hydrocarbon serving as the parent chain in aromatic compounds, with the formula C6H6.
- NomenclatureA systematic method for naming chemical compounds, including benzene derivatives.
- DichlorobenzeneA benzene derivative with two chlorine substituents, named by their relative positions.
- FluorineA halogen element that can act as a substituent in benzene compounds, affecting naming order.
- BromineA halogen element used as a substituent in benzene compounds, influencing naming order.
- Alphabetical OrderA rule for numbering substituents in disubstituted benzene, based on the substituents' names.
- MnemonicA memory aid, such as 'Order More Pizza,' to remember ortho, meta, and para positions.