Naming Benzene
Naming Benzene
1
concept
Monosubstituted Benzene
30s
2
example
Naming Benzene Example
48s
3
concept
Disubstituted Benzene
2m
4
example
Naming Benzene Example
1m
5
Problem
Determine the systematic name of the molecule.
A
1-iodo-4-bromobenzene
B
1-bromo-4-iodobenzene
C
4-bromo-1-iodobenzene
D
4-iodo-1-bromobenzene
6
Problem
Determine the systematic name of the molecule.
A
ortho-fluoroisopropylbenzene
B
para-fluoroisopropylbenzene
C
meta-fluoroisopropylbenzene
D
1-fluoro-2-tert-butylbenzene