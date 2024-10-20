Naming Carboxylic Acids definitions Flashcards
- Carboxylic AcidsOrganic compounds with a carbonyl group attached to a hydroxyl group, forming a functional group.
- Carbonyl GroupA functional group composed of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.
- Hydroxyl GroupA functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom, represented as -OH.
- NomenclatureA systematic method for naming chemical compounds based on their structure and functional groups.
- AlkaneA hydrocarbon compound consisting entirely of single-bonded carbon and hydrogen atoms.
- SubstituentsAtoms or groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms in a hydrocarbon chain.
- Parent ChainThe longest continuous chain of carbon atoms in a molecule, used as the base for naming.
- Functional GroupA specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions.
- Oic AcidA suffix used in naming carboxylic acids, replacing the 'e' in the corresponding alkane name.
- AldehydeAn organic compound containing a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen atom.