Naming Carboxylic Acids definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Carboxylic Acids Organic compounds with a carbonyl group attached to a hydroxyl group, forming a functional group.

Carbonyl Group A functional group composed of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.

Hydroxyl Group A functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom, represented as -OH.

Nomenclature A systematic method for naming chemical compounds based on their structure and functional groups.

Alkane A hydrocarbon compound consisting entirely of single-bonded carbon and hydrogen atoms.

Substituents Atoms or groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms in a hydrocarbon chain.

Parent Chain The longest continuous chain of carbon atoms in a molecule, used as the base for naming.

Functional Group A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions.

Oic Acid A suffix used in naming carboxylic acids, replacing the 'e' in the corresponding alkane name.