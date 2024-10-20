Naming Carboxylic Acids definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Naming Carboxylic Acids definitions

Naming Carboxylic Acids definitions
  • Carboxylic Acids
    Organic compounds with a carbonyl group attached to a hydroxyl group, forming a functional group.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group composed of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.
  • Hydroxyl Group
    A functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom, represented as -OH.
  • Nomenclature
    A systematic method for naming chemical compounds based on their structure and functional groups.
  • Alkane
    A hydrocarbon compound consisting entirely of single-bonded carbon and hydrogen atoms.
  • Substituents
    Atoms or groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms in a hydrocarbon chain.
  • Parent Chain
    The longest continuous chain of carbon atoms in a molecule, used as the base for naming.
  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions.
  • Oic Acid
    A suffix used in naming carboxylic acids, replacing the 'e' in the corresponding alkane name.
  • Aldehyde
    An organic compound containing a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen atom.