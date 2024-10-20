Skip to main content
Naming Coordination Compounds definitions Flashcards

Naming Coordination Compounds definitions
  IUPAC
    A systematic set of rules for naming chemical compounds, including coordination compounds.
  Ligand
    An ion or molecule that binds to a central metal atom to form a coordination complex.
  Anion
    A negatively charged ion that can act as a ligand in coordination compounds.
  Neutral molecule
    A molecule with no net charge that can act as a ligand in coordination compounds.
  Complex ion
    A charged species consisting of a central metal atom bonded to surrounding ligands.
  Transition metal
    A metal element that can form complex ions with various ligands.
  Latin-based name
    A name derived from Latin used for certain metal ions in coordination compounds.
  Cation
    A positively charged ion that is named before the anion in coordination compounds.
  Counter ion
    An ion that balances the charge of a complex ion in a coordination compound.
  Coordination complex
    A compound consisting of a complex ion and counter ions.
  Bromo
    The ligand name for the bromide ion in coordination compounds.
  Aqua
    The ligand name for water in coordination compounds.
  Amine
    The ligand name for ammonia in coordination compounds.
  Carbonyl
    The ligand name for carbon monoxide in coordination compounds.
  Ethylenediamine
    A bidentate ligand often abbreviated as 'en' in coordination compounds.