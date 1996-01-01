24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Naming Coordination Compounds (NEW)
1
concept
Ligand Naming
2m
2
example
Naming Coordination Compounds Example
2m
3
concept
Complex Ion Naming
1m
4
example
Naming Coordination Compounds Example
2m
5
ProblemProblem
Provide name of complex ion [Fe(CN)5NO]3–
A
pentacyanidenitrosylferrate(II)
B
pentacyanidenitroferrate(III)
C
pentacyanonitrosylferrate(II)
D
pentacyanonitroferrate(III)
6
concept
Coordination Compound Naming
1m
7
example
Naming Coordination Compounds Example
4m
8
ProblemProblem
Provide a systematic name for K2[Mo(O)Cl4].
A
Potassium tetrachlorocarbonylmolybdate(VI)
B
Dipotassium tetrachlorocarbonylmolybdate(IV)
C
Potassium tetrachloroxomolybdate(IV)
D
Dipotassium tetrachloroxomolybdate(VI)
9
ProblemProblem
Provide name for the following coordination compound: [Ag(H2O)2]NO3.
A
Diaquasilver(I) nitrate
B
Dihydroxidesilver(I) nitrate
C
Diaquasilver(II) nitrosyl
D
Dihydroxidesilver(II) nitrosyl
10
ProblemProblem
What is the systematic name of [Co(en)2(NH3)CN]Cl2.
A
Amminocyanodiethylenediaminecobalt(II) chloride
B
Amminecyanobisethylenediaminecobalt(II) chloride
C
Amminocyanodi(ethylenediamine)cobalt(III) chloride
D
Amminecyanobis(ethylenediamine)cobalt(III) chloride
- Assign a systematic name to each of the following ions.(c) [Fe(H2O)5NCS]2+(d) [Cr(NH3)2(C2O4)2]-
- What is the name of the compound [Fe(H2O)5(SCN)]Cl2? (a) pentaaquathiocyanatoiron(III) chloride (b) pentaaquac...
- What is the systematic name for each of the following coordination compounds? (c) [Co(NH3)4Br2]Br(d) Cu(gly)2
- What is the systematic name for each of the following coordination compounds? (c) K3[Fe(C2O4)3](b) [Co(en)2(NH...
- What is the systematic name for each of the following coordination compounds? (a) [Cu(NH3)4]SO4(b) Cr(CO)6
- What is the systematic name for each of the following coordination compounds? (a) Cs[FeCl4](b) [V(H2O)6](NO3)3
- Assign a systematic name to each of the following ions. (a) [AuCl4]-(b) [Fe(CN)6]4-