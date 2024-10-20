Naming Esters definitions Flashcards
Back
Naming Esters definitions
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- EstersOrganic compounds with an oxygen atom bonded to an alkyl group and a carbon chain with a carbonyl group.
- Oxygen AtomAn element in esters that connects an alkyl group to a carbon chain with a carbonyl group.
- Alkyl GroupA carbon group bonded to an oxygen atom in esters.
- Carbon ChainA sequence of carbon atoms in esters, containing a carbonyl group.
- Carbonyl GroupA functional group in esters, consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.
- Carboxylic AcidA compound whose name is modified to form the name of an ester by changing 'oic acid' to 'oate'.
- Naming ConventionA system used to name esters, involving modifying the carboxylic acid name and identifying substituents.
- SubstituentsGroups attached to the parent chain in esters, considered in the naming process.
- Parent ChainThe main carbon chain in esters, whose name is modified to end in 'oate'.
- NomenclatureThe systematic naming of esters, crucial for identifying and discussing ester compounds.