Naming Esters definitions Flashcards

Esters Organic compounds with an oxygen atom bonded to an alkyl group and a carbon chain with a carbonyl group.

Oxygen Atom An element in esters that connects an alkyl group to a carbon chain with a carbonyl group.

Alkyl Group A carbon group bonded to an oxygen atom in esters.

Carbon Chain A sequence of carbon atoms in esters, containing a carbonyl group.

Carbonyl Group A functional group in esters, consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.

Carboxylic Acid A compound whose name is modified to form the name of an ester by changing 'oic acid' to 'oate'.

Naming Convention A system used to name esters, involving modifying the carboxylic acid name and identifying substituents.

Substituents Groups attached to the parent chain in esters, considered in the naming process.

Parent Chain The main carbon chain in esters, whose name is modified to end in 'oate'.