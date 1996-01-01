22. Organic Chemistry
Naming Esters
1
concept
Rules for Naming Esters
59s
2
example
Naming Esters Example
3m
3
ProblemProblem
Provide the systematic name for the following ester.
A
propyl butanoate
B
butyl propanoate
C
isopropyl butanoate
D
isobutyl propanoate
4
ProblemProblem
Provide the systematic name for the following ester.
A
tert-butyl 3,3-dimethylpentanoate
B
sec-butyl 3,3-dimethylpentanoate
C
tert-butyl 4,4-dimethylpentanoate
D
isopropyl 3,3-dimethylpentanoate
5
ProblemProblem
If the substituent name of benzene is phenyl, which structure represents phenyl propanoate?
A
B
C
D