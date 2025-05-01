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Naming Ethers quiz

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  • What structural feature characterizes ethers in organic chemistry?
    Ethers are characterized by an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl groups.
  • How are the alkyl groups in ethers named?
    The alkyl substituents attached to the oxygen are named first in the ether's name.
  • What word is used at the end of the name when naming ethers?
    The term 'ether' is used at the end of the compound's name.
  • How would you name an ether with two methyl groups attached to the oxygen?
    It is named dimethyl ether.
  • Why is a systematic approach to naming ethers important?
    It ensures clear communication about the structure and composition of ether molecules.
  • What is the parent name for all ethers?
    The parent name for all ethers is 'ether.'
  • What is the first step in naming an ether?
    Identify and name the alkyl substituents attached to the oxygen atom.
  • What is the unique approach used for naming ethers?
    List the alkyl groups first, followed by the word 'ether.'
  • How does the naming of ethers differ from other organic compounds?
    Ethers use the names of the alkyl groups followed by 'ether,' which is distinct from other naming conventions.
  • What is the general formula for an ether?
    The general formula is R-O-R', where R and R' are alkyl groups.
  • If an ether has an ethyl and a methyl group, how is it named?
    It is named methyl ethyl ether.
  • What does the term 'substituent' refer to in ether naming?
    It refers to the alkyl groups attached to the oxygen atom.
  • What is the role of the oxygen atom in ethers?
    The oxygen atom connects two alkyl groups, forming the ether linkage.
  • How many alkyl groups are attached to the oxygen in an ether?
    Two alkyl groups are attached to the oxygen atom.
  • What is the naming convention for ethers with different alkyl groups?
    Name both alkyl groups in alphabetical order, followed by 'ether.'