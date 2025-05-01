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What functional group characterizes ketones? Ketones are characterized by a carbonyl group (C=O) attached to two carbon atoms. What suffix is used when naming ketones? The suffix '-one' replaces the '-e' in the corresponding alkane name to indicate a ketone. How is the location of the carbonyl group indicated in ketone nomenclature? The location of the carbonyl group is specified by numbering the parent chain and assigning the lowest possible number to the carbonyl carbon. What must be included in the name of a ketone besides the parent chain? The name must include the location of the carbonyl group and any substituents on the parent chain. How are the rules for naming ketones similar to those for naming alcohols? Both require specifying the location of the functional group and any substituents on the parent chain. What modification is made to the alkane name when naming a ketone? The ending '-e' is changed to '-one' to indicate the presence of a ketone. Why is it important to specify the location of the carbonyl group in ketone names? Specifying the location ensures the structure of the ketone is clearly communicated and avoids ambiguity. What is the parent chain in ketone nomenclature? The parent chain is the longest continuous chain containing the carbonyl group. How are substituents named in ketone nomenclature? Substituents are named and their positions are specified relative to the parent chain and the carbonyl group. What does the systematic approach to ketone nomenclature achieve? It ensures precision and clarity in communicating the structure of the ketone. What is the key functional group in ketones? The key functional group is the carbonyl group (C=O). How do you number the parent chain when naming a ketone? Number the chain so that the carbonyl carbon gets the lowest possible number. What is the importance of modifying the '-e' ending to '-one'? This modification indicates the presence of a ketone functional group in the molecule. What information must be included to accurately name a ketone? The name must include the parent chain, the position of the carbonyl group, and any substituents. What is the general formula for a ketone? A ketone has the general formula R-CO-R', where the carbonyl carbon is bonded to two carbon atoms.
Naming Ketones quiz
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