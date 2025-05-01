What functional group characterizes ketones? Ketones are characterized by a carbonyl group (C=O) attached to two carbon atoms.

What suffix is used when naming ketones? The suffix '-one' replaces the '-e' in the corresponding alkane name to indicate a ketone.

How is the location of the carbonyl group indicated in ketone nomenclature? The location of the carbonyl group is specified by numbering the parent chain and assigning the lowest possible number to the carbonyl carbon.

What must be included in the name of a ketone besides the parent chain? The name must include the location of the carbonyl group and any substituents on the parent chain.

How are the rules for naming ketones similar to those for naming alcohols? Both require specifying the location of the functional group and any substituents on the parent chain.

What modification is made to the alkane name when naming a ketone? The ending '-e' is changed to '-one' to indicate the presence of a ketone.