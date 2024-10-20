Naming Other Substituents definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Alkyl Halide An organic compound with a halogen substituent on an alkyl group.

Fluoro The name for fluorine when it acts as a substituent on a carbon chain.

Chloro The name for chlorine when it acts as a substituent on a carbon chain.

Bromo The name for bromine when it acts as a substituent on a carbon chain.

Iodo The name for iodine when it acts as a substituent on a carbon chain.

Parent Chain The main carbon chain in an organic compound to which substituents are attached.

Phenyl Group A benzene ring acting as a substituent, represented as C6H5.

Benzene A 6-membered carbon ring with alternating double bonds, formula C6H6.

Substituent An atom or group of atoms replacing hydrogen in a hydrocarbon.

Condensed Formula A representation of a molecule showing the arrangement of atoms.

Skeletal Formula A simplified organic formula showing the carbon skeleton and functional groups.

Alkane A saturated hydrocarbon with single bonds only.

Alkene An unsaturated hydrocarbon containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond.

Alkyne An unsaturated hydrocarbon containing at least one carbon-carbon triple bond.