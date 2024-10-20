Skip to main content
Naming Other Substituents definitions Flashcards

Naming Other Substituents definitions
  • Alkyl Halide
    An organic compound with a halogen substituent on an alkyl group.
  • Fluoro
    The name for fluorine when it acts as a substituent on a carbon chain.
  • Chloro
    The name for chlorine when it acts as a substituent on a carbon chain.
  • Bromo
    The name for bromine when it acts as a substituent on a carbon chain.
  • Iodo
    The name for iodine when it acts as a substituent on a carbon chain.
  • Parent Chain
    The main carbon chain in an organic compound to which substituents are attached.
  • Phenyl Group
    A benzene ring acting as a substituent, represented as C6H5.
  • Benzene
    A 6-membered carbon ring with alternating double bonds, formula C6H6.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group of atoms replacing hydrogen in a hydrocarbon.
  • Condensed Formula
    A representation of a molecule showing the arrangement of atoms.
  • Skeletal Formula
    A simplified organic formula showing the carbon skeleton and functional groups.
  • Alkane
    A saturated hydrocarbon with single bonds only.
  • Alkene
    An unsaturated hydrocarbon containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond.
  • Alkyne
    An unsaturated hydrocarbon containing at least one carbon-carbon triple bond.
  • Numerical Location
    The position of a substituent on the parent chain in a compound's name.