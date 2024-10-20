Naming Other Substituents definitions Flashcards
Naming Other Substituents definitions
- Alkyl HalideAn organic compound with a halogen substituent on an alkyl group.
- FluoroThe name for fluorine when it acts as a substituent on a carbon chain.
- ChloroThe name for chlorine when it acts as a substituent on a carbon chain.
- BromoThe name for bromine when it acts as a substituent on a carbon chain.
- IodoThe name for iodine when it acts as a substituent on a carbon chain.
- Parent ChainThe main carbon chain in an organic compound to which substituents are attached.
- Phenyl GroupA benzene ring acting as a substituent, represented as C6H5.
- BenzeneA 6-membered carbon ring with alternating double bonds, formula C6H6.
- SubstituentAn atom or group of atoms replacing hydrogen in a hydrocarbon.
- Condensed FormulaA representation of a molecule showing the arrangement of atoms.
- Skeletal FormulaA simplified organic formula showing the carbon skeleton and functional groups.
- AlkaneA saturated hydrocarbon with single bonds only.
- AlkeneAn unsaturated hydrocarbon containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond.
- AlkyneAn unsaturated hydrocarbon containing at least one carbon-carbon triple bond.
- Numerical LocationThe position of a substituent on the parent chain in a compound's name.